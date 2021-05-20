Patriots’ Lawrence Guy sees a lot of reasons to be excited about 2021 season

Guy, 31, is already familiar with Hightower and Van Noy, of course, as all were part of New England’s Super Bowl LIII championship squad. Hightower opted out of the 2020 season and Van Noy spent the year with the Miami Dolphins.

Guy, who re-signed on a four-year contract in March, expressed an eagerness to take the field with the new additions to the defensive line in Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux , along with linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy .

Not only does Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy sound excited to return to New England, he sounds equally excited about the players that will be around him.

Guy also is well-acquainted with Judon, whom he shared the field with while on the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. Even though Judon was only a rookie then, drafted in the fifth round out of Division 2 school Grand Valley State, Guy always had a feeling his career would take off.

“I knew he was going to be great then,” Guy said Thursday. “When I left Baltimore, I looked at my coach and I said, ‘This kid is going to be special.’ ”

Guy is already getting to know Godchaux, too, assisting the 26-year-old nose tackle with the playbook’s terminology and what he can expect during practice.

“Bill [Belichick]’s system is one of the hardest systems to play in, and we understand that,” Guy said. “Not everybody can come in here and play.”

After New England’s disappointing 7-9 record last year, Guy stressed the importance of having players who are either familiar with Belichick’s system or experienced in the league. He called last season “a new world” with its various challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to departures of key players to injuries, and seemed confident the team is now stronger as a collective unit.

“We went through troubling times last year,” he said. “We all built this bond.”

On top of the defensive reinforcements, Guy will also be rejoined by two of his fellow captains: center David Andrews and running back James White. All three tested free agency — and maintained communication throughout the process — before deciding to return to the Patriots.

For Guy, a number of factors contributed to the decision — his teammates, ownership, the coaching staff, his family, and his connection to the local area. Guy and his wife Andrea also welcomed daughter Isabella this month.

“I told everybody when we ended the season last year that I laid roots in the ground, and it’s been growing since and the same thing with the community,” Guy said. “What I’ve done in the community in Boston is something that’s incredible, the people that I’ve touched, the people that have touched me.”

Colbert to be added

The Patriots are signing 27-year-old safety Adrian Colbert, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert has had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, and Giants. He spent the most time in San Francisco, where he registered 58 tackles in 21 games over the course of two seasons.

Last season, Colbert appeared in six games for the Giants, recording 13 tackles, before he was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Colbert is Rosenhaus’s seventh client to sign with the Patriots this offseason.

Lending a hand

One of the Patriots’ team planes assisted with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador this week. Back in April 2020, owner Robert Kraft also mobilized the “AirKraft” to transport more than a million N95 respiratory masks from China to Massachusetts.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.