‘Take three strikes if we have the lead’: Little expected when Red Sox pitchers grab the bats this weekend

The three pitchers lined up to start — Martín Pérez , Nate Eovaldi , and Eduardo Rodriguez — dutifully took batting practice and went half speed through base-running drills the last few days.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Red Sox start a three-game interleague series at Philadelphia on Friday, which means they won’t have a designated hitter.

Xander Bogaerts gives a baseball a boot during batting practice at Fenway Park on May 14, 2021. According to he and his peers, Boston's pitchers might have as much success at the plate during interleague play with that method as they will using a bat.

“Absolutely awful,” manager Alex Cora said Thursday, followed by a little smile.

Cora’s hope is for a pitcher to get a bunt down if needed, but otherwise to avoid injury. Every manager’s fear is a muscle strain of some kind that leads to a stint on the injured list.

“Take three strikes if we have the lead and keep moving forward,” Cora said.

Baseball had a universal DH last season as a safety measure, with players having little time to prepare for a shortened season, but Major League Baseball and the Players Association couldn’t come to an agreement on making it permanent. It’s a subject that will be addressed again in the negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

At a time when the game needs more offense, pitchers were hitting .106 with a .281 OPS through Wednesday, with strikeouts in 47 percent of their plate appearances.

Cora, who came up as a player in the National League, is among the managers who would prefer the universal DH.

“I didn’t mind it last year, to be honest with you, as a baseball fan,” he said. “Going into these games, it’s difficult. Right now this is where we’re at . . . it will be good for baseball in general to have one more hitter.”

Perez is 1 for 23 in his career with 19 strikeouts, and Rodriguez 0 for 20 with 10 strikeouts. Eovaldi is Ted Williams by comparison, going 12 of 151 (.079) with two RBIs.

David Price is the last Red Sox pitcher to collect a hit, an RBI single off Arizona’s Luke Weaver on April 6, 2019.

Rodriguez has hit a few home runs in batting practice and fancies himself as quite a hitter, referencing long-ago softball exploits in Venezuela. Cora laughed when asked if he thought Rodriguez would collect that elusive first hit.

“Not at all. Nada. No confidence,” he said.

Cora does not allow players to wear earrings on the field, but granted an exception for Rodriguez to wear a dangling cross like Barry Bonds did during his career.

“I’m going to give him a chance to do that, to see if he can get a hit,” Cora said. “But the chances are very slim.”

Xander Bogaerts doesn’t like Rodriguez’s chances against Phillies starter Zach Wheeler, who has allowed only 7.0 hits per nine innings.

“It’s looking a little dark,” Bogaerts said. “He’s my boy and all; I would be really happy if he gets one. But I would also be really surprised.

“Wheeler’s a pretty good pitcher with a lot of velocity and Eddie’s bat speed is kind of not too fast. I would say he has a 1 percent chance, just because he has pop.

“Listen, man. If he swings at the right time, at the right moment, at the right pitch, he can hit it far. But he needs a lot of things to go in his favor.”

Bogaerts said he would “100 percent” be a better pitcher than Rodriguez is a hitter.

Starting back up

Triple A righthanders Tanner Houck and Connor Seabold have started post-injury throwing programs.

Houck hasn’t pitched since May 4 because of a flexor muscle strain. Seabold has yet to pitch this season because of elbow inflammation.

“They’re feeling good,” Cora said.

Houck has started two games for the Sox this season. Seabold has not appeared in a game since 2019, but the Sox believe he could be a depth option.

The Sox are getting more testing done on Triple A righthander Eduard Bazardo, who strained a lat muscle on Tuesday. He has pitched twice in the majors this season.

On the way?

Danny Santana was not in the Worcester lineup on Thursday and is likely to be promoted on Friday. The veteran utility man was signed to a minor league contract in March and played eight games in the minors after recovering from injuries. There are some moving parts to complete the transaction, as the Sox would need to open a spot on the 40-man roster as well . . . ESPN picked up the Sunday, June 6, game against the Yankees in the Bronx, which will move it from 1:05 p.m. to 7:08 p.m. . . . The Blue Jays host a four-game series with the Rays starting Friday before relocating to their Triple A stadium in Buffalo starting on June 1.

