When it came to his love for the game, Amesbury’s Jake Harring knew his father’s approach played a pivotal role

“It was passed down from my father [ Ken Sr. ] who introduced me to the game but never made me go hit or take ground balls,” said Ken Harring, who spent two years in the Atlanta Braves organization as a player.

Jake Harring simply fell in love with baseball at a young age, a byproduct of spending time around his father’s program as the team’s bat boy and extra traveler on road trips.

Ken Harring , the 17-year head baseball coach at UMass Lowell, never pressured his son to play the game.

“I used that same philosophy with Jake. I told him ‘I am never going to say no to you if you want to go hit.’ He just would always ask me and it took off from there.”

Advertisement

Amesbury shortstop Jake Harring runs to first-base during Thursday's Cape Ann matchup against Hamilton-Wenham. Harring has hit at an impressive .647 clip in his first five varsity games. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Now, Jake Harring is forging his own path as a player at Amesbury High. Five games into his varsity career, the sophomore is off to a scorching start at the plate, hitting .647 (11 for 17) with seven runs scored, four doubles, and seven stolen bases.

The lefthanded hitter has emerged as a key component for the Indians during a 4-1 start in the Cape Ann League, serving as the leadoff hitter and starting at shortstop for the injured Shea Cucinotta.

“It’s his first time ever seeing varsity pitching but he’s a very smart hitter and he can hit the ball to all fields,” said Amesbury coach Joel Brierley. “He understands certain counts and where to try to hit the ball. He knows how to move guys over. A lot of the things that we spend the whole year trying to teach the kids, he already has a head start on because of his dad.”

Like most sons of coaches, his baseball IQ is an asset. As a youngster, Ken made it a priority to teach Jake the fundamentals of the game, such as bunting from the left side, executing a hit-and-run, and preaching the importance of moving a runner over from second to third.

Advertisement

As Amesbury's shortstop, Jake Harring has relied upon instincts honed by the fundamentals he learned from his father, UMass Lowell coach Ken Harring, in handling himself -- and the ball -- on the field. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Harring’s instincts were on display in a game against North Reading last week when he fielded a ground ball deep in the hole. Instead of trying to beat the runner at first, he spun around and gunned a runner leaning off third base.

“I tried to teach him the ins and outs of the game that most kids don’t really understand,” said Ken Harring. “He really appreciates a good at-bat that might not necessarily be a good at-bat to others. I think those things are important when you try and distinguish yourself from all the other players out there.”

Growing up around the UMass Lowell program, Harring said he learned the importance of a strong work ethic. He would constantly stir up conversations with River Hawk players to grasp the ins-and-outs of college baseball and understand what it takes to get to the next level.

Harring formed a close bond with former UMass Lowell player Danny Mendick, now an infielder with the Chicago White Sox. He often texts with Mendick and recently asked him how to stand out.

“He told me to be the best hustler, the first one out on the field, and the guy who is a tough out for the pitcher,” said Harring. “Being around UMass Lowell, I see how much they actually love the game, how much they’ve enjoyed it throughout their whole life, and how hard they work.

Advertisement

“My dad actually told me this week that I haven’t even known what it’s like to actually work at the game. I haven’t had enough chances to go hit and lift every day because of rides.”

As a freshman, Jake Harring (second from right) was 4-foot-10-inches and 88 pounds. But since he's made an impact at shortstop for Amesbury's varsity baseball team, the 5-foot-5-inch, 120-pounder has shown extraordinary growth, with the desire and determination to work to become a Division 1 college player. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The 16-year-old Harring is on track to get his license in July, which will make commutes to Power House Sports in Seabrook, N.H. for hitting sessions and lifts more accessible.

Harring has always been the smallest player on his team and entered freshman year of high school at 4-foot-10, 88 pounds. He is now 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, but doctors say he should grow three to five more inches.

With the fundamentals already in good shape, Harring believes the next step in development is to add muscle to his frame. He hopes to play Division 1 baseball. Ken reminds him progress doesn’t happen overnight.

“I want to lift every day, try to get my legs bigger because that’s where all the power in the swing comes from,” said Harring. “My arms as well, to make throws from shortstop. I want to play Division 1 baseball, regardless of where it is, and be the best player I can be.”

Extra Bases

▪ With tax day bearing down, a Chelmsford accountant parked at his office at 5:45 last Friday morning.

As the sun rose over the Little League fields next door, he heard a “ping” ring through the air. Then another. And another.

Advertisement

He soon pinpointed a group of six or seven Chelmsford High baseball players hacking away in the batting cage about 90 minutes before the opening bell of school.

“He was blown away and shocked,” said Lou DiStasi, a Chelmsford alum in his first season as head coach. “He asked what was going on. The kids thought they were in trouble.”

See, in their previous two losses, the Lions had collected just nine hits and scored two runs.

“We basically said let’s get back at it tomorrow and that’s how I left it,” added DiStasi.

The next thing he knew, his phone was buzzing obscenely early in the morning.

“I had no idea,” he said. “The only reason I found out was this businessman was so impressed.”

The early-morning extra effort paid immediate dividends: the Lions scored three runs in the first inning that night and went on to post 13 against a 19th-ranked Dracut team that had shut them out 24 hours earlier.

“Mentally, it sort of got them over the slump,” DiStasi said. “And for me, I was just ecstatic knowing they do this type of thing. It was pretty cool.”

Leadoff hitter Colin Ryan, a junior outfielder, had been pressing at the plate but broke through with four hits following his extra session. Junior second baseman Marcos Hernandez continued his run of collecting two hits in every game this season. St. Lawrence-bound senior first baseman Tim Connor tripled twice and knocked in five runs in the team’s next two games. Senior outfielder Brett Baker had already been raking, but was one of the key organizers.

Advertisement

“For me, that was rewarding,” DiStasi said.

If the bats can stay hot, DiStasi feels he has the pitching to make some noise in the D1 North tourney, led by seniors Jarrett Morrill and Connor and sophomores Caleb Stuart and Braydon Gray.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 6 Milton at No. 10 Braintree, 4 p.m. — The top two teams in the BSC’s Herget Division hook up.

Saturday, St. Mary’s at No. 8 Bishop Feehan, 10 a.m. — The Shamrocks were the first team in the state to reach eight wins and will play host to a Spartans squad trying to get back on track after losing three of four.

Saturday, No. 7 Central Catholic at No. 1 North Andover, 11 a.m. — This will be the second time in three days these Top 7 teams face off, following a Thursday afternoon showdown.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie also contributed to this story.



