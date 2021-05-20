With thrilling double-OT win, Bruins swing momentum in their favor and leave Capitals pondering how to recover

With all three games of the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series being decided in overtime, Laviolette hasn’t been giving many postgame speeches. After the Bruins snatched a 3-2 win Wednesday night thanks to a Craig Smith game-winner in double overtime , there wasn’t much he could say either.

“When you win it, there’s a lot of jubilation. They don’t want to hear from the coach,” he said. “When you lose, there’s a lot of guys that are you know are upset. They don’t want to hear from the coach then, either.”

No matter which direction an overtime thriller swings, Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette has learned over his 19 years of coaching in the NHL that only one thing is for sure.

The Capitals have to put the game behind them, but as the Bruins hijacked momentum in an intense series with a dramatic victory, the question is: How?

“You turn the page on this one,” Laviolette said. “You try to take from it what you need — the positive and things that you can do better — and try to get better for the next game.”

The reality after having the first three games decided by the slightest of margins is that the rest of the series will be just as tense.

“I would imagine that the next game is probably going to be the same type of game,” Laviolette said. “You hope at the end of the night that your number on the scoreboard is bigger than the opponent’s.”

Neither team has been able to separate themselves by much, but the Bruins have a chance to protect home ice on Friday in Game 4. Swing games have historically been big for the Bruins. They’re 27-10 when leading a series 2-1, and 20-2 when they go up 3-1.

But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will be the first to acknowledge that neither team has been able to gain much of an edge.

“There’s not a lot to pick from,” Cassidy said. “Special teams have been fairly even. The 5-on-5 play, pockets go their way, pockets go our way. It’s momentum swings.”

This is the series the Bruins expected — physical and nerve-wracking — and, so far, they’ve risen to the occasion.

“That’s playoff hockey,” Cassidy said. “Who can come out of it, get back to their game. I think we’ve said that all along: Who can get to their game and maintain their game and then continue to build on their game? I think we’re starting to see that out of our group. We’ve gotten progressively better, I would say.”

A double-overtime loss could be deflating, but Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson said his team braced for a wild ride and now they’re in the thick of it.

“I think that’s something we talked about before the playoffs started,” Wilson said. " I think composure and will are the biggest things after wins and losses. And I think we’ve got to be hungrier.”

Cassidy thought the Bruins were at their least effective in the Game 1 loss, but found a way to stick around and give themselves a chance to win. He said the same for the Caps in Games 2 and 3.

And he doesn’t see either team folding as the series plays out.

“Two good teams are able to do that because they’ve got good players, and I don’t think that’s going to change. I think they’re going to be close games,” he said. “You’ve got to be comfortable playing them. Players have to know that you know that little things matter, the details, and we got to make sure we keep sticking to ours.”

There hasn’t been much room in the series for either team to have any kind of lapse. Smith was still locked in after 85 minutes Wednesday night when he finally delivered the goal that swung the series and he said that can’t change no matter how many overtimes it takes.

“That’s playoff hockey,” Smith said. “But I think our group is just focused on the next play and just trying to stay within each other. I think that’s probably the biggest thing. Obviously, every game is just a different story.”

