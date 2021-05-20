Kremlin escalates fight with US-funded journalists, officials say

In the months since, Radio Free Europe, which is funded by the US government, has entered a standoff with the Russian government. The battle revolves around a Russian law requiring that the organization label itself a “foreign agent.” Doing so, Radio Free Europe officials said, would drive away its audience and hinder its ability to report the news — and could effectively shut down its Russian operation.

“We know how successful you’ve been,” Fly recalled the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, saying to him in a private conversation. “We’re watching very closely.” (Peskov confirmed that the conversation took place, but said that “much else was discussed” and that “nothing ominous was said.”)

WASHINGTON — When Jamie Fly, chief executive of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, visited Moscow in January 2020 to promote his news outlet’s popularity in Russia, he said he received an ominous message from the Kremlin’s top spokesman.

As of Friday, they added, Russian officials have initiated legal action against the outlet and frozen its bank accounts until it pays roughly $67,000 of $2.4 million in estimated total fines for not complying with the law. Officials for the organization said they did not plan to pay, adding that if the pressure campaign continued, its reporters could face jail time or criminal prosecution.

The fight over the organization’s future also has significant implications for press freedom in Russia, where many independent news outlets have managed to survive online, despite Moscow’s efforts to stifle dissent. In recent weeks, Russian authorities have begun to use the “foreign agent” rule against other popular online publications — making Radio Free Europe’s battle a test case for the Kremlin’s widening crackdown on journalists.

“It is not just RFE/RL’s physical presence inside Russia that is at stake here,” Fly said in an interview, “but whether the Russian people will be able to continue to freely access objective news and information during what has the potential to be a momentous period in their country.”

The issue poses a diplomatic challenge for the Biden administration, which is unsure how effective it can be in stopping Moscow’s actions. State Department officials have said they are aware of Radio Free Europe’s plight and are “deeply troubled” by Russia’s decision to freeze its bank account. They have also said the US government will respond if Russia forcibly shuts down the organization, but provided no details on possible action.

“Ultimately, Moscow is doing what Moscow will do,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a virtual event last month honoring World Press Freedom Day. “But we’re trying to make sure that, at least in some ways, we can be supportive and helpful even if our advocacy falls on deaf ears in Moscow itself.”

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has dismissed Washington’s concerns.

“The complaints about the obstruction of journalistic work in Russia are a fiction and a lie,” she said last week during a news conference. “We welcome the activities of the US media in our country.”

US officials and press freedom activists say that Moscow’s demand that independent news outlets such as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty identify as foreign agents is a bureaucratic attempt to stifle coverage that Russian citizens depend on to follow anti-corruption protests and the treatment of Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader.

“The term ‘foreign agent’ brings back memories from the times of Josef Stalin, when there were witch hunts of so-called foreign agents or spies,” said Gulnoza Said, an activist with the Committee to Protect Journalists, which promotes press freedom. “A lot of people may stop watching videos or reading content that has that label.”

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which started early in the Cold War nearly 70 years ago, was initially funded by the CIA to counter the spread of communism. Today, it receives nearly $125 million in funding from the US Agency for Global Media, an independent federal agency, and operates in 27 languages in 23 countries, with more than 600 full-time journalists and 1,300 freelance reporters on payroll, agency statistics show.

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin, then president of Russia, invited the outlet to open a bureau in Moscow. Today, the Russian service has a $22 million budget and employs 58 full-time reporters and 250 freelance journalists. It also operates a Russian-language TV channel, Current Time, in partnership with Voice of America.

Despite the US funding, Radio Free Europe says it is editorially independent by virtue of a US law amended in 1994 that prevents US officials from tampering with its news operations.

However, the Trump administration rescinded that rule in October, raising concerns that political appointees could more easily interfere in editorial decisions. In 2019, State Department officials, news media observers, and a panel of academics raised concerns that the outlet’s network in Tajikistan took a pro-government stance in its reporting.

Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communications at Syracuse University, said that even though Radio Free Europe had editorial firewall provisions in place, there was no denying that “they are state media.” They could not say if Russia’s foreign agent law was an appropriate way to achieve transparency, but said readers there should know the outlet’s funding source.

As of May, Radio Free Europe officials said it had been fined by Russia’s regulator of news media, Roskomnadzor, more than 500 times for not complying with its foreign agent law.

The law requires Radio Free Europe to post a 24-word message on all its news content, including social media posts, that says a foreign mass media outlet acting as a foreign agent is disseminating the information.

Kiryl Sukhotski, the regional director of Radio Free Europe’s European division, said complying with the law was not an option because the strong historical connotations surrounding the “foreign agent” label was likely to hinder its ability to gather news. Others at the outlet have said it would reduce its ability to engage with its audience.