10 concerts for music fans to mark on their calendar

SHEILA E. AND THE E TRAIN The legendary drummer and bandleader is scheduled to come through City Winery’s main room with The E Train, with whom she released two albums of chilled-out, impeccably played jazz in the early ’00s. July 21, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

THE SHEILA DIVINE As of press time, the Boston rock stalwarts, who released a series of occasional tracks like the pleading “Don’t Say It” on their Bandcamp page over lockdown, are scheduled as the first show back at The Sinclair, Harvard Square’s intimate club-restaurant. With House of Harm and Eldridge Rodriguez. July 10, 9 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

2021 NEWPORT FOLK PRESENTS FOLK ON! Capacity restrictions have forced Newport Folk to rethink the way it presents its annual festival, and it’s come up with a plan: two smaller-size, yet no less robust festivals at its longtime home, Fort Adams State Park. The lineup hadn’t been announced at press time, but tickets sold out quickly; for stragglers, they’re available via a fan-to-fan exchange on the Newport Folk website. July 23-25 and July 26-28. Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I. newportfestivals.org

GUNS N’ ROSES Fenway Park’s six-night run of large-scale concerts in early August kicks off with the still-going reunion tour of hard rock’s baddest boys, featuring yowler W. Axl Rose, shredder Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan. Once Fenway exits the jungle, the lineup goes like this: suburban-angst chronicler Billy Joel (Aug. 4); the three-headed mersh-rock hydra of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer (Aug. 5); homegrown pop heroes New Kids on the Block and Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 6); shape-shifting diva Lady Gaga (Aug. 7); and country jammers Zac Brown Band (Aug. 8). Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

ASHLEY MCBRYDE The country-rock troubadour brings her bell-clear voice and finely wrought storytelling, both on full display on her 2020 album “Never Will,” to House of Blues. With Priscilla Block. Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

DEFTONES, GOJIRA, POPPY A three-pack of stylistically different, yet similarly brutal, approaches to “hard” music: Deftones’ riffs resemble gauze-covered truncheons, clobbering the listener yet landing with grace; French metallurgists Gojira and the online sensation turned apocalyptic pop visionary Poppy round out the bill. Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

ZOÉ The Mexican modern rockers come to town in celebration of their seventh album “Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia,” which peaks on left-of-the-dial-ready tracks like the glittery “Velur” and the synth-heavy “Fiebre.” Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, bignightlive.com

JOHN LEGEND Fresh off bolstering his EGOT status with a Best R&B Album Grammy for last year’s “Bigger Love,” which adds 21st-century pop touches to his throwback soul sound, the smooth-voiced singer, songwriter, and celebrity headlines the newly rechristened Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport. Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

TORRES Mackenzie Scott’s forthright lyrics and innovative arrangements have made TORRES stand out amid the crowded indie-rock field since 2013, and her fifth album “Sinister,” led by the storming “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head,” keeps her at the forefront of the pack. Aug. 31, 8 p.m. Sonia, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

ALANIS MORISSETTE, GARBAGE, LIZ PHAIR Three standout acts of the ’90s come together to dispense wisdom via their CD-era chestnuts and present-day releases: truth-telling belter Morissette released “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” (and its blissed-out remix companion) in 2020; synth-punkers Garbage will put out “No Gods No Masters” on June 11; and bedroom-pop pioneer Phair’s first album in a decade, the giddily frank “Soberish,” comes out June 4. Sept. 4, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

