10 new TV shows that might keep you on your sofa this summer

WE ARE LADY PARTS Step back Girls5eva. This one’s about a girl band, but one of the punk persuasion. Called Lady Parts and based in London, the Muslim band hires an anxious, geeky PhD student to be their lead guitarist. Prepare to have your stereotypes gleefully stomped upon. Peacock, June 3

FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS Comedians Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman expand their Web series, about life in Brooklyn, and bring it to cable. Don’t expect artisanal this and home-brewed that. It’s a raw comedy, based on their experiences in the Flatbush neighborhood, but it also takes on gentrification, police brutality, and the need to connect with others. Showtime, May 23

LISEY’S STORY OK then, another Stephen King adaptation, this one screen-written by the master himself. Julianne Moore stars as the widow of a famous writer (played by Clive Owen), who looks back over her marriage and her husband’s tendency to get “unstuck to reality,” as Moore’s Lisey puts it in the trailer. Meanwhile, a superfan is after some unpublished manuscripts. Also starring Joan Allen, Ron Cephas Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan. Apple TV+, June 4

BLINDSPOTTING The 2018 movie by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs gets a TV spin-off focusing on Jasmine Cephas Jones’s Ashley. Set six months after the events of the movie, the show, written by Casal and Diggs, finds Ashley and her son moving in with boyfriend Miles’s mother after Miles, played by Casal (in a recurring role), is incarcerated. Starz, June 13

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF Are curse words part of her brand? In her first role since “Schitt’s Creek,” Annie Murphy stars in this dramedy as a typical sitcom wife (to the boorish Kevin) who gets fed up and revolts. In the process, we get to look at just how much sexism is embedded in the typical American sitcom. AMC+, June 13 (and AMC, June 20)

PHYSICAL In this dark comedy set in the 1980s, Rose Byrne plays an unhappy Southern California housewife who finds empowerment — financial and personal — as an aerobics teacher and lifestyle guru. The show is about body image, autonomy, VHS tapes, and, of course, leotards, lots of leotards. Paul Sparks, Rory Scovel, and Ashley Liao costar. Apple TV+, June 18

SEX/LIFE Sarah Shahi stars as a devoted suburban wife and mother who begins to crave her wild single life and the sex she had with her passionate ex-boyfriend. Featuring all women directors, the show, based on BB Easton’s “44 Chapters About 4 Men,” will look at desire and sexuality from a female perspective. Mike Vogel and Adam Demos costar. Netflix, June 25

SCHMIGADOON! Why did Keegan-Michael Key host “Saturday Night Live” last week? Because he is costarring with Cecily Strong in this Lorne Michaels-produced comedy about a couple who stumble into a town where life is like a 1940s musical. Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Aaron Tveit are among those playing residents of the town, which can only be accessed once per century. Apple TV+, July 16

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS Holy “Big Little Lies”! Here’s another show adapted by David E. Kelley from a Liane Moriarty novel and starring Nicole Kidman. This one’s about nine people who attend a 10-day self-improvement retreat led by Kidman’s mysterious guru. Also in the cast: Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. Hulu, Aug. 18

THE CHAIR Amanda Peet wrote this satirical miniseries set at a fictional university where enrollments are way down. Sandra Oh stars as the first female and the first woman of color to head up the English department, as the school tries to attract more students. Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, and David Morse also star. Netflix, Aug. 27





