From Boston to the Berkshires, 10 picks for theatergoers

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS A stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos (”My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) of Cheryl Strayed’s book about her stint writing the advice column “Dear Sugar.” Starring Celeste Oliva as Sugar, with Nael Nacer, Kelly Chick, and Adrian Peguero as letter writers. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. June 11-27. Gloucester Stage Company. Performances will take place outdoors at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

LISTEN TO SIPU An outdoor exploration of Watertown’s Indigenous history, “Listen to Sipu” is scripted by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters and led by actors Maria Hendricks (as Sipu) and Grace Wagner (as “Tour Guide”). Directed by Jaime Carrillo, it is the second work in the Watertown Historical Moving Plays series, following last fall’s “The Charles W. Lenox Experience.” June 5-July 11. A collaboration by New Repertory Theatre, the Pigsgusset Initiative, the Historical Society of Watertown, and the Watertown Free Library. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT — THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) In this play by Donald Margulies (”Dinner with Friends,” “Time Stands Still”), a Victorian adventurer recounts entertaining tales of surviving a shipwreck and washing up on a deserted island and riding a giant sea turtle and much else. Is de Rougemont telling the truth, or is he just a fabulist? When it comes to the power of his story and his hold on the audience’s imagination, does it matter? Directed by Daisy Walker. June 30-July 25. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Wellfleet. To be performed outside on WHAT’s new Garden Stage. Tickets go on sale June 1 at www.what.org and 508-349-9428

Advertisement

ELEANOR The extravagantly talented Harriet Harris, who played Bebe the unscrupulous agent on “Frasier” and won a Tony Award for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” will portray first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in a solo play by Mark St. Germain (”Freud’s Last Session,” “The Best of Enemies,” “Becoming Dr. Ruth”). Directed by Henry Stram. July 16-Aug. 1. Barrington Stage Company. At Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, www.barringtonstageco.org

Advertisement

KING LEAR Christopher Lloyd (”Back to the Future,” “Taxi”) tackles the challenging role of the fatally misguided monarch in Shakespeare’s monumental tragedy. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi, with a cast that includes Allyn Burrows as Lear’s Fool, Jasmine Cheri Rush as Cordelia, Jennie M. Jadow as Regan, MaConnia Chesser as Goneril, Bryce Michael Wood as Edmund, Nomè SiDone as Edgar, Jonathan Epstein as Kent, Nigel Gore as Gloucester, Devante Owens as Burgundy, and David Bertoldi as Albany. July 2-Aug. 28. Shakespeare & Company. To be performed outdoors at New Spruce Theatre, Lenox. 413-637-3353, web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1045275

THE TEMPEST After being canceled last summer due to the pandemic, the Free Shakespeare on the Common series is slated to go forward with “The Tempest” in a streamlined, intermission-less form, starring John Douglas Thompson as Prospero, the deposed duke turned island sorcerer. July 21-Aug. 8. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. While the performances on Boston Common are free, attendees will be required to sign up beforehand, with registration to open the week of June 21. Information at www.commshakes.org

DINDIN The always inventive playwright-actress Brenda Withers will join Jonathan Fielding, Stacy Fischer, and Robert Kropf in the cast for the premiere of her drama about a dinner among an affluent couple and a pair of single friends where tensions escalate, calling into question “boundaries of civility, class, and natural attraction.” To be performed live at a venue to be determined, “Dindin’' is described as “a meditation on predators, prey, and the insatiable appetite of a killer instinct.” Aug. 12-Sept. 6. Harbor Stage Company, Wellfleet. 508-514-1763, www.harborstage.org

Advertisement

NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN Christina Ham’s play imagines a conversation-with-music between the great singer-songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone and three Black women. Simone will be portrayed by Valisia LeKae. Also in the cast: Darlesia Cearcy and Sasha Hutchings. Directed by Gerry McIntyre. Aug. 13-Sept. 5. Berkshire Theatre Group. Performances will be outdoors in The Courtyard outside The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge. 413-997-4444, www.berkshiretheatregroup.org

ROMEO AND JULIET Shakespeare’s tragedy of the star-crossed lovers will be staged throughout Chelsea’s downtown in an outdoors, site-specific, bilingual adaptation, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. Aug. 14-28. A collaboration by Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea, in partnership with the city of Chelsea. www.apollinairetheatre.com

THE ARBORETUM EXPERIENCE A “self-guided journey” through the Arnold Arboretum that features audio plays, music, dance, and interactive performance pieces. Created by a team that includes director Summer L. Williams, choreographer Jill Johnson, playwright Kirsten Greenidge, and musician Tim Hall. Open-ended run begins Aug. 21. American Repertory Theater and the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University. Free and unticketed. Information at www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ArboretumExperience









Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.