Boston Lyric Opera to kick off 2021-22 season with return to the stage

In a statement, acting general and artistic director Bradley Vernatter expressed the company’s commitment to offering the best of both in-person and virtual performances. “BLO is an active, year-round member of this community,” he said. “Three-hundred sixty-five days a year ... audiences will be able to experience live performances in Boston and its surrounding communities, alongside BLO’s growing cinematic repertoire on our operabox.tv platform.”

Boston Lyric Opera announced its 2021-22 season Thursday, marking an Oct. 1 return to live fully staged performances after a pandemic season that included the release of two ambitious made-for-film projects, the new streaming service operabox.tv, and the launch of the “Street Stage” mobile opera truck.

This will be Vernatter’s first season at the tiller following the departure of longtime general and artistic director Esther Nelson, and the company caught a rising star for its first post-pandemic show. Mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, who shone as Queen Nefertiti in the Metropolitan Opera’s splashy production of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten,” will make her company and role debut as Santuzza in a new production of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria rusticana,” with Sarna Lapine (”The Rape of Lucretia,” 2019) directing. The company is opting for a cautious approach as audiences return to indoor theater, as the one-act opera allows for an intermission-free performance, and the live principal singers will be accompanied by a new recording of the score by the BLO Orchestra and Chorus, directed by David Angus. (“Cavalleria rusticana” runs Oct. 1-10, Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.)

Then, assuming that large gatherings and mask-free singing will be decisively safe by spring 2022, BLO will celebrate that milestone with the long-awaited company debut of composer Terence Blanchard and librettist Michael Cristofer’s “Champion: An Opera in Jazz,” (May 18-22, 2022, Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre), which was originally scheduled to end the coronavirus-canceled 2020-21 live season. The opera dramatizes the life of boxer Emile Griffith, a queer Black man who in 1962 beat to death an opponent who hurled an anti-gay slur at him. Many members of the originally booked cast have been engaged for the rescheduled production, including Gordon Hawkins as Emile, Ariana Wehr, Chris Kenney, and Tichina Vaughn. Kwamé Ryan conducts.

One 2020-21 production that won’t be getting aired next year is Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” which was scheduled for fall 2020. Instead, the company intends to undergo a yearlong process to rethink its relationship with the popular opera, which has frequently been criticized as Orientalist and one of the most enduring contributors to the stereotype of Asian women as submissive and meek.

“It became clear this is not the moment for BLO to present a theatricalized version of the opera,” Vernatter said in a statement. “BLO remains committed to employing our previously engaged ‘Butterfly’ artists, and engaging with them in a thoughtful way around the opera.”

The third new production of the season is a made-for-screen version of Serbian-Canadian composer Ana Sokolovic’s a cappella opera “Svadba,” a fusion of chamber choir and operatic styles that follows six girlhood friends as they spend the evening together before one of them is married (premiere TBD on operabox.tv, early 2022). In addition, Deborah Voigt’s career-launching star turn in BLO’s 1991 “Ariadne auf Naxos” has been unveiled for a new generation of listeners on the streaming service, available starting now. This summer’s “desert in” miniseries (available June 3), this winter’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and many more already-launched recitals, podcasts, and talk series will also continue to be available through the season, with more free, on-demand, and subscriber-exclusive content on the way.

One other pandemic-era innovation that won’t be going away is the Street Stage, a mobile “opera truck” that has brought live music to many Greater Boston parks, museums, parking lots, and more. It’ll be on the road as long as weather permits — soon, hopefully, without the limited capacity guest lists and hula-hoop physical distance markers that had been required so far.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

