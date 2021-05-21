HomeFront: Your big summer arts guide, zombies in Vegas, ‘In Treatment’ returns

Which brings us to the Summer Arts Preview, a cornucopia of events and happenings and spectacles that reminds us of 2019. And before we get to for-real summer, we have the run-up to the blockbuster-fest that is Memorial Day weekend. May we never take any of it for granted again.

Welcome back to HomeFront, where life is suddenly feeling so much closer to normal that we’re in a bit of a time warp. How many times recently have you said something like “we did this differently last year” and realized that you mean “two years ago”? One year ago, most of us did pretty much everything differently. This year, even if you have unvaccinated children in your life, hints of the before times are peeking out.

SUMMER ARTS PREVIEW: After a lost season in 2020, the arts world is fired up and ready to go.

Questions abound as the movie industry shakes off pandemic restrictions. “Will the summer of 2021 see Hollywood find its legs again?” asks Globe film critic Ty Burr. “That depends on whether audiences are ready to get on their feet and go to the theaters.” If they are, they’ll find options that honestly sound like a side-splitting round of Mad Libs. “[B]ased on a Disneyland ride. ... Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star”? Bring it on, “Jungle Cruise.”

As the country reopens, the streaming services will work overtime to retain the subscribers who signed up in droves while locked down and working from home. “They want to promise a lot of good new and returning shows while they still have their new subscribers’ attention,” says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Among those shows are “Ted Lasso,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Love, Victor,” and “The Good Fight.”

The ICA Watershed in East Boston returns with Firelei Báez, an installation by the Dominican-Haitian artist that evokes “an alternate universe of overlooked history at monumental scale,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “On the walls of her leaning palace, Báez has stenciled, brushed, and hand-painted touchpoints that bring to light the complications of Haiti’s tumultuous coming-to-be.”

Classical pianist Miki Sawada’s “Gather Hear” project is taking the Japanese citizen all around the country “that has let me be who I am,” and as part of her effort to visit all 50 states, this month she reached Massachusetts. “I’m always self-conscious about if I’m imposing classical music on people,” she tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna, who reports: “Her fears were unfounded.”

The Williamstown Theatre Festival opens with “Outside on Main: Nine Solo Plays by Black Playwrights,” presented three at a time. “After a year of very intense, devastating, and illuminating events in the political arena, having this celebration of Black voices and the Black theatrical imagination to dream us forward feels really exciting and timely,” artistic director Mandy Greenfield tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg.

“Though it’s still a hidden gem for many music fans, Indian Ranch long ago staked its claim as a contender for the title ‘Nashville of the North,’” Globe correspondent James Sullivan says of the Webster venue, which reopens in July for its 75th year. “An impressive list of country’s finest stars have played the rustic stage by the lake.”

Dancer Adam Weinert delved into the Jacob’s Pillow archives to conceive Jacob’s Garden, 1.5 acres that represent “a singular chance for the Pillow to advance its sustainability initiative, launched in 2018,” reports Globe correspondent Jocelyn Ruggiero. “During Phase I, this summer and next, Weinert’s goal is that the garden will provide up to 30 percent of the Pillow’s on-campus food needs.”

Like any good preview package, this one also has a slew of lists compiled by Globe experts, with each set of 10 suggestions more appealing than the last.

On the small screen, be it TV or mobile device, options range from Stephen King and Liane Moriarty adaptations to a series that makes Matthew Gilbert say, “Prepare to have your stereotypes gleefully stomped upon.”

From the New York border to the tip of the Cape, in-person theater is back, and Don Aucoin has the lowdown. “Romeo and Juliet” “staged throughout Chelsea’s downtown in an outdoors, site-specific, bilingual adaptation”? Yes, please.

With museums welcoming visitors, Murray Whyte ranges around New England and returns with the scoop on everything from Ekua Holmes’s “vibrant collage work” to James Turrell’s latest Skyspace installation.

As the classical music world both embraces and ventures beyond virtual performance, A.Z. Madonna zeroes in on 10 can’t-miss events. One word: Tanglewood.

In more of a pop music mood? Lady Gaga at Fenway Park, Ashley McBryde at the House of Blues, John Legend at Leader Bank Pavilion (formerly Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion) — the big names on Maura Johnston’s list are venues as well as artists.

“The thrill of dance live and in person is very much on the menu this summer,” writes Karen Campbell, who spotlights live and hybrid performances, including the return of Jacob’s Pillow.

Uzo Aduba in a scene from "In Treatment." Suzanne Tenner/Associated Press

TV: More than a decade after its third season, “In Treatment” returns with a new therapist and clients. The revival is “engaging enough,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, though not “as finely wrought, as inventive, or as profound as it once was.” Medfield native Uzo Aduba shines as the therapist, Brooke, “a volcano on the verge of eruption.”

“Girls5eva” is not destined for pop-culture immortality, and that’s OK, Gilbert explains to an Ask Matthew reader put off by his endorsement of the show (”an onslaught of wit, pure silliness, nostalgia, and absurdity, and I thoroughly enjoyed it”). “I do frequently write a review that is a kind of argument for loving or admiring a show. But I also write reviews, like the one on ‘Girls5eva,’ with the intention of saying that I like the show but you may not.”

FILM: The “[e]xuberantly violent” Zack Snyder project “Army of the Dead” is “overloaded from the get-go,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 2½-star review. The zombie thriller-slash-heist movie is set in Las Vegas, where a crew hired “to steal $200 million from a safe ... in the center of a ravening horde of flesh-eaters” has “four days before the army drops a tactical nuke on the city.” Hey, finish the newsletter before you order tickets!

A slightly different variety of hybrid is the 2½-star “Dream Horse,” which “fuses two hardy genres, the horse romance and the eccentric British folk comedy.” Toni Collette leads the pack of Welsh dreamers who pool their money to buy a racehorse. Says Burr, “The film is based on a true story, and it’s awfully mild, but Collette gives it a humble yet passionate intensity that makes it stick to the ribs.”

Both thriller and social critique, Michel Franco’s “New Order” is “impossible to shake,” Burr writes in a 3-star review. Set in Mexico City on the brink of “societal breakdown and day-after-tomorrow dystopia,” the film has “been likened to Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning ‘Parasite,’ a comparison that does no one any favors. Both those films address class war, but that’s it; where Bong employs a scalpel, Franco wields a blowtorch.”

The documentary “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” doesn’t live up to its name, but it “weaves an aural and visual tapestry of a time no less chaotic, convulsive, and uncertain than our own,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. In six hours divided into eight parts, filmmakers Asif Kapadia, Danielle Peck, and James Rogan deliver a “fluid, fast-moving, contrapuntally structured” story.

MUSIC: Operatic tenor Lawrence Brownlee visits Worcester Saturday for a livestream of “Songs of My Youth,” a program that includes both classical pieces and spirituals — but doesn’t revisit his show choir and amusement park days. “I’ve been in the business more than 20 years, and I hope I can have 20 more years,” he says in a Q&A with the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. “I think I’m right in the middle.”

Before Berklee professor Ralph Peterson died in March, he finished “Raise Up Off Me,” which drops Friday. Recorded with pianist Zaccai Curtis and bassist Luques Curtis, who are brothers, the album “consists of a mix of Peterson originals, a couple of them repurposed from earlier recordings, and pieces by others with whom he has ties, including a beautiful ballad by Zaccai Curtis,” writes Globe correspondent Bill Beuttler.

“I’m a music fan, someone who’s spent most of his life attending live performances on a regular basis,” writes the Globe’s Jon Garelick. Guitarist John Scofield at City Winery proved an ideal reintroduction after 14 months on pause. “It was a master at work, enjoying himself, and I began to take pleasure in his pleasure, and felt my unease drop away.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including advice for parents of kids under 12, who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated. Sign up for the newsletter here.

BOOKS: With the weather fine and summer vacation in sight, outdoors beckons to children interested in the natural world. Learning about our neighbors on and in the ground, trees, waters, and skies is fun for kids of all ages, from “tiny tots” on up, and Globe correspondent Lauren Daley has more than 20 suggestions.

From Eileen Powers's “Can You Make Hair for Me” project. Photos by Eileen Powers/Globe Staff Photo Illustration

VISUAL ART: Losing her hair to chemotherapy, tired of being asked how she was feeling, photographer Eileen Powers had an idea: “I’ll just ask people to make hair for me and it’ll be something goofy and funny.” The result is “Can You Make Hair for Me,” with Powers herself modeling “hair” made of everything from guitar strings to fresh kale. “I think acceptance is really the first thing you have to do,” she tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid.

In a happy coincidence, painters Conley Harris and Robin Reynolds have separate shows up that “rejoice in rebirth,” capturing “copses and gardens,” writes McQuaid. “Both use gesture, space, and tone to pin the glory of growth onto a static canvas.” At Laconia Gallery (Harris) and Soprafina Gallery (Reynolds) in the South End.

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. In the latest installment, a guest hesitant about taking a risk gets good advice from her mom. Listen here.

DANCE: The Cambridge Symphony Orchestra and City Ballet of Boston production of “Sleeping Beauty” busts out of the studio to a forest, a park, the Fairmont Copley Plaza — and YouTube, where the musicians frame the dancers. “There are a lot of performances where you see 100 people on screen in boxes,” CSO music director Cynthia Woods tells Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. “That doesn’t hold very well artistically, but this is really neat.”

FOOD & DINING: Launching and relaunching as the pandemic recedes, two tasty-sounding restaurants are raring to go. Jose Duarte opened Tambo 22 in Chelsea in February 2020. “We had forgotten what it’s like to eat like this,” writes Globe restaurant critic Devra First. “It’s such a pleasure to remember.” And Mika Winder of The Pearl, in Dorchester’s South Bay shopping plaza, tells Globe correspondent Kara Baskin, “It’s almost like Thanksgiving or a homecoming every day.”

The most entertaining food news of the week concerns an Australian magazine taking data from Needham-based TripAdvisor and causing American barbecue snobs (more or less annoying than craft beer snobs? discuss!) to lose their minds. The Chef’s Pencil city rankings were, um, unexpected. “Perhaps predictably,” the Globe’s Brittany Bowker deadpans, “chaos ensued.”

Reminder for everyone sick of cooking at home (so ... everyone?): Project Takeout, the Globe initiative supporting local independent restaurants, wrapped up last month, but the listings and stories are still available. Remember saying, “Let’s try that place when the weather gets better”? The weather is better!

BUT REALLY: New York City is still there, I’m happy to report, and the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station is, in fact, all that and a bag of chips (which you can’t buy onsite because the food hall isn’t open yet). And for every rugged individualist sniping about “hygiene theater,” there are many, many masked people thinking about family, friends, and total strangers who can’t be vaccinated yet. Wear your mask(s) when and where you still need them, and wash your hands!