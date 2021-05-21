‘Some Good News’ will not spread beyond original eight episodes

One of the little treats early in the pandemic was John Krasinski’s “Some Good News,” which premiered on YouTube on March 29, 2020. Basically it was a cheery series that ran for eight episodes, with Krasinski hosting from his Brooklyn home and offering up good vibes while people coped with lockdown. His guests included Steve Carell, Oprah, Ryan Reynolds, and George Clooney.

Well here’s some bad news for fans who were hoping to see the show return after ViacomCBS bought it last May. In an interview with The New York Times, Krasinski — who was not planning to host the ViacomCBS version — said the company is no longer bringing it back: “In the end we both agreed not to move forward and keep it in its original format.”