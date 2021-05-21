Epic’s remedy for App Store ‘terrible’ for users, Cook says

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said it would be “terrible” for iPhone and iPad users if a judge ordered the company to allow third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store, as Epic Games Inc. is demanding in a high-stakes antitrust battle.
“It would be a huge convenience issue, but also the fraud issues would go up” because customers would have to enter credit-card information multiple times, Cook testified Friday in Oakland, Calif., as a three-week trial winds toward its close.
Easing up on Apple restrictions that block alternative app stores would also require Apple to figure out an alternate way of collecting commissions it charges developers for in-app purchases, Cook said. Apple would then have to “chase” down developers, which “seems like a process that doesn’t need to exist,” he said.
Epic, the developer of Fortnite, sued in August after Apple pulled the game from the App Store because Epic had created a workaround so it wouldn’t have to continue paying a 30 percent fee on customers’ in-app purchases. Epic claims App Store policies hurt developers and thwart competition.