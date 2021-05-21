Epic’s remedy for App Store ‘terrible’ for users, Cook says

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said it would be “terrible” for iPhone and iPad users if a judge ordered the company to allow third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store, as Epic Games Inc. is demanding in a high-stakes antitrust battle.

“It would be a huge convenience issue, but also the fraud issues would go up” because customers would have to enter credit-card information multiple times, Cook testified Friday in Oakland, Calif., as a three-week trial winds toward its close.