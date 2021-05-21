Mass. just released its jobs report for April. The results are, well, meh

The job market continued to mend last month, but at a frustratingly slow pace, the Baker administration said Friday.
Here are the key data from the state:
The unemployment rate dipped to 6.5 percent in April, from a revised 6.7 percent in the previous month. The national rate last month was 6.1 percent.
Employers added 5,100 jobs last month, a drop from a revised 14,800 in March. That anemic pace mirrored the national payroll numbers reported two weeks ago, which fell far short of forecasts.
The state’s job gains were led by the professional, scientific, and business services sector, which added 4,500 positions, and leisure and hospitality, which added 2,300 positions. Job losses were reported in the education and health industry, as well as in trade, transportation, and utilities.
In a bit of good news, the state’s labor force edged up by 1,900 to 3.75 million.
