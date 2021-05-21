Shareholders OK sale of Tribune newspapers to hedge fund

The bid by Alden, which already owns about 200 local newspapers, had faced resistance: Journalists at Tribune’s papers protested the sale and publicly pleaded for another buyer to step in. Stewart Bainum, a Maryland hotel executive who had planned to buy The Baltimore Sun, offered a glimmer of hope when he emerged with a last-minute offer for the entire company. He was backed for a brief time by a Swiss billionaire.

Shareholders of Tribune, whose titles include The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Daily News, voted Friday to approve the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital, The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune reported.

Tribune Publishing, owner of some of the biggest metropolitan newspapers in the United States, is poised to be acquired by a hedge fund with a reputation for slashing costs and cutting jobs, after the company’s shareholders voted to approve the deal.

But the rival bid never fully came together, so the choice facing Tribune’s shareholders was to approve or reject Alden’s offer. Tribune’s board had recommended that they vote for the sale.

The vote Friday had required approval by two-thirds of the shares held by investors other than Alden, which holds a 32 percent stake in Tribune, to pass.

The company’s second-largest shareholder, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns a 24 percent stake in Tribune, abstained from voting, his spokeswoman said Friday.

“For the past several years, Tribune Publishing has been a passive investment, as he has remained focused on the leadership roles he holds across his companies,” Soon-Shiong’s spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Soon-Shiong was seen as the last hope by Tribune employees who opposed the sale to Alden because a no vote from him would have blocked the deal.

“He should have taken a stand as a civic leader in journalism,” Gregory Pratt, the Chicago Tribune Guild president, said of Soon-Shiong. “He had a responsibility, in my opinion, to vote ‘no,’ but at the bare minimum he had a responsibility to take a firm stance one way or the other instead of punt.”

Even the vote Friday came with an unexpected turn when one of the unions representing Tribune employees noted that the company’s shareholder filings say an abstention would count as a vote against the sale.

But a person with knowledge of the specifics of Soon-Shiong’s vote said he did not check the “abstain” box on the ballot, and Tribune counted the vote as a “yes.” The person asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Alden began buying up news outlets more than a decade ago and owns MediaNews Group, the second-largest newspaper group in the country, with titles including The Denver Post and The Boston Herald. While buying a newspaper may sound like a questionable investment in an era of shrinking print circulation and advertising, Alden has found a way to eke out a profit by laying off workers, cutting costs, and selling off real estate.