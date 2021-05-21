I’m having trouble getting over my ex

Q. I’m having real trouble getting over my ex, to the point that it’s kind of embarrassing. I’m a mid-20s woman who broke up with my ex-boyfriend well over a year ago, in early 2020. He was a really amazing person and partner and I was deeply in love with him, but I also wasn’t getting the emotional support I needed out of the relationship, and when I thought about our future together, I got a sense of dread. Obviously that was a bad sign, and I was just not happy despite being so in love. So I broke up with him.

The pandemic and lockdowns hit soon after, which derailed my hopes at the time that I’d find some new groups and friends to throw myself into. And ever since then ... I just can’t move past him. I’ve thought through some of the things that made me so unhappy, but I still hold so much hurt and frustration, sometimes I wish I could just have one more long conversation with him where I could voice all my anger.

And I spend so much time thinking about all the good times we had together too! It’s not like I broke up with him because I wasn’t in love anymore. I care(d) for him so much. He pops up in my dreams a few times a week, and it sucks waking up from them every time. I fantasize about running into him at a party or around town and magically resolving everything. I’ve talked to friends and family about this, but I’m embarrassed by how long it’s been at this point. I had a few sessions with a therapist, which helped some, but it didn’t address the basic problem: the reasons I had for breaking up with him were solid, but I’m still at least half in love with him. What can I do to move on? Should I just renew my efforts to find new activities and more friends now that I’m vaccinated and things are opening up? I’m tired of the space this takes up in my brain.

TIRED

A. I read your first sentence and assumed I was going to be reading a letter from someone who’d had breakup in 2018. Or 2015. Or 2008.

I mean, it takes some people (me!) years to stop rethinking every decision they made about someone they loved.

I’m not minimizing what you’re going through; all I ask is that you take it easy on yourself, because a year isn’t very long ... and 2020 was not an ordinary year. It involved the kind of isolation that made people overthink a lot of things. In some cases, it gave people the necessary space to consider something they were avoiding (like what kind of life they might want in an open world), but for a person going through a fresh breakup, it was probably very weird and lonely. Think about all the people who called their exes during lockdown. Some of them were re-interrogating breakups they hadn’t considered for years.

“Should I just renew my efforts to find new activities and more friends now that I’m vaccinated and things are opening up?”

Basically. My advice is to keep yourself as busy as possible and tell the people you know that you’re looking to engage. Also, start making long-term plans. Get a small whiteboard and make a list of things you want to do and see. Over time, your brain will be taken over by a new kind of to-do list. Get going on this while listening to new music. In new scenery (if you take walks, move in a different direction). Honestly, this is about retraining your brain.

Don’t be embarrassed, be proactive. The getting-over-it regimen starts now. Of course you still care about the person you loved, but there’s so much to look forward to.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

In March 2020, when the music stopped, it dawned on us that life is but a giant game of musical chairs. Unfortunately, you got stuck in a particularly uncomfortable seat while all of us have been waiting for the music to start again. Stop beating yourself up; life is returning, your ability to pursue new interests and new relationships will relieve you of this preoccupation with your ex.

HEYITHINK





^I feel like it’s been three years!

PINKDRINK





You’re experiencing the classic “I miss the RELATIONSHIP,” and NOT the other person, specifically. You’re on the right track — you’re vaccinated, so get yourself out there and meet someone new!

GDCATCH





You are still stuck in 2020 because in a way, 2020 never happened. The pandemic and lack of social life gave you an excuse not to have to think about the end of this relationship, so for the end of this relationship it’s still March 2020. You are not in love with him. If you think about your future together, you will still be filled with dread. That is not being in love.

ASH





You broke up with him for very good reasons. Being with him seems better than your current loneliness, and so the obsession. Recognize and interrupt the obsessive thinking by saying “no” and briefly meditating. (Do all this alone.) Get therapy if you need it. Cultivate friendships and be less socially isolated if you can. I believe you’ll easily find a better person than him, and it will be fun. Seems it will soon be a good time to be single.

QUADROPENTA





You can love someone and care about them, but if thinking about the future with them fills you with dread, you made the right decision. Good luck.

SURFERROSA





There’s no love on either side. You’re just lonely. As soon as you find someone new, you’ll never think of this guy again. Find that new person.

FLORIDACYNIC

