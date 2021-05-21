JetBlue’s new Boston-to-London route delayed to 2022

Devotees of JetBlue have been waiting patiently since 2019 for the airline’s new Boston-to-London route to launch. It appears they’re going to need a bit more patience.

The new Transatlantic service, which was scheduled to begin this year, has been pushed to 2022. JetBlue announced it would be introducing a route to London this year, but New Yorkers will get it first. On Aug. 11, flights begin between JFK and Heathrow, followed by a second route from JFK to Gatwick. A representative from the airline said the Boston route will begin next summer, but the London airport JetBlue will be using for those flights has yet to be announced.