JetBlue’s new Boston-to-London route delayed to 2022

Devotees of JetBlue have been waiting patiently since 2019 for the airline’s new Boston-to-London route to launch. It appears they’re going to need a bit more patience.
The new Transatlantic service, which was scheduled to begin this year, has been pushed to 2022. JetBlue announced it would be introducing a route to London this year, but New Yorkers will get it first. On Aug. 11, flights begin between JFK and Heathrow, followed by a second route from JFK to Gatwick. A representative from the airline said the Boston route will begin next summer, but the London airport JetBlue will be using for those flights has yet to be announced.
Advertisement
Fares for the JFK to Heathrow flights start at $599, and $1,979 for Mint class each way.
Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.