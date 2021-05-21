Blind date: ‘He was easy to talk to and a great listener’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Zach Braff

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: Vodka, tacos, and a bathing suit

DAVID F.: 31 / business development manager

HIS PERFECT MATE: Adam Levine from Maroon 5 and must love travel

HIS INTERESTS: Snowboarding, tennis, documentaries, concerts

7:30 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, SOMERVILLE AND SAN DIEGO

Brandon Scrolling through my feed on Instagram, I saw an ad and thought, Why not? Albeit unconventional, I thought this was an interesting way to meet someone new during these unprecedented times.

David My sister signed me up, unbeknownst to me.

Brandon I always make sure to freshen up: quick shower, wash my face, change into fresh, clean clothes, spray some cologne — you know, the usual stuff to get you feeling your best and looking your best.

David I did happen to work out at the gym just before.

Brandon David is handsome! More specifically, well-dressed, well-spoken, and well-mannered.

David I liked his facial hair.

Brandon We both quickly learned that we have a lot of shared interests: hiking, fine dining, nights on the town.

David I started with growing up on the North Shore, going to BU, and then moving to Atlanta for a job. He spoke about growing up in Fort Lauderdale, staying in Florida for college, and then working in advertising.

Brandon We both are very interested in owning income properties, so we spent a good amount of time chatting about the logistics involved in that.

David We both identify as Jewish and have close relationships with our families. We talked about our interests, many of which are shared. Both of our best friends’ names are Jenna, we like doing recreational things outdoors (tennis, hiking, etc.), are fellow foodies, like international travel, and have a strong interest in real estate.

Brandon I ordered from Fish Market Sushi Bar. I had a crazy roll, white tiger roll, shrimp shumai, and some escolar. They’re always super fresh and consistent. Highly recommend.

David I ordered Thai from one of my go-to spots, Peppers. The chicken skewers were my favorite part.

Brandon He was easy to talk to and a great listener. I think the distance unfortunately prevented a deep chemistry from forming. Since he lives in San Diego, I’m not sure if a relationship is in our immediate future, but if he’s ever in Boston more full time, I’d consider it.

David The conversation was pretty free-flowing. It went for a full hour, which I think is an appropriate time for a virtual date. Given the circumstances, I think it’s an effective way to initially get to know somebody.

Brandon After chatting for a while, we reached a point where all the standard “first date questions” got answered and decided to exchange phone numbers. We also made a plan to meet up when he’s back in Boston.

David We finished eating, exchanged contact information, and said our goodbyes.

SECOND DATE?

Brandon When he’s in town, I’d love to!

David I would be open to meeting in person the next time I’m in Boston.

POST-MORTEM

Brandon / A

David / A-