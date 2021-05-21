Five things to do, May 24 to June 6

“Hallelujah” — it’s one of Leonard Cohen’s songs heard the world over. A virtual concert, Tribute to Leonard Cohen with David Broza and Friends, celebrates with music performed by an artist who’s been called the Israeli Leonard Cohen. Presented by the Jewish Arts Collaborative and the Contemporary Jewish Museum, tickets for the 8 p.m. event are pay-what-you-can; $50 is suggested. Register at jartsboston.org.

Starting May 28

Outdoor Sculptures

Stroll Brookline’s Riverway Park during the launch of the Studios Without Walls exhibit The Light Gets In. Take a self-guided tour of 17 outdoor sculptures by 19 artists and immerse yourself in an art treasure hunt. On display until September 6. Free. studioswithoutwalls.org

June 1

What a Book Can Do

Join children’s book author and illustrator Grace Lin — a White House Champion of Change for Asian American and Pacific Islander Art and Storytelling — for the virtual talk Putting Books To Work, hosted by the Discovery Museum. Learn how books can erase bias and become windowsinto culture. Registration required at discoveryacton.org. Free; $5 suggested donation. 7 p.m.

Starting June 1

World Refugee Awareness

Belmont World Film brings the lives of immigrants into focus during World Refugee Awareness Month. Three films will be featured, each streaming for one week, including The Jump, which tells the true Cold War tale of a sailor who leaped from a Soviet vessel off Martha’s Vineyard onto an American boat. An online Q&A follows at the end of each week. Live streams start at $3.99 each; schedule and tickets at belmontworldfilm.org.

June 4-6

Weekend of Art

The Salem Arts Festival is back with galleries, performance stages, street fair vendors, and a Mural Slam contest spread out across town to minimize crowd sizes. Take part in a hands-on community art project led by artist Linda Mullen. Fittingly, this year’s “Together” theme asks participants to reflect on how we’ve experienced the pandemic. Help create a large installation piece using white flowers on a pre-constructed frame. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. No tickets necessary. salemartsfestival.com.

Editor's Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on June 6.








