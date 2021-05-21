Kitchen design ideas: A classic New England beach feel, with modern touches

1 The nickel gap boards are finished in Old Masters Wiping Stain in Weathered Wood so they feel cohesive with the cabinets without obscuring the wood graining, which adds interest. The wrapped hood disappears so as not to distract from the tiles.

To transform a cramped Ogunquit, Maine, inn into a comfortable single-family home, the new owners turned to Conrad Arseneau of Kitchen Cove Design Studio to open the floor plan and reimagine the kitchen. The couple, who relocated from Brookline and York, Maine, were drawn to casual blues and grays, though Arseneau steered them toward taupe for a warmer effect. The designer also took down the wall to the living room and relocated a slider so they could see the ocean from the kitchen sink. “We were able to do what they wanted: capture the spirit of the summer community year-round,” he says.

2 The charcoal and copper tones of the rustic metal pendants by Uttermost echo the effect of the paneling and pick up the gray veining in the Silestone countertop.

3 The beachscape painting is by the late Tim Beavis of Kittery Point, Maine, and the smaller vessel in front of the window is by Annie Littlefield of Spinney Creek Pottery in Eliot, Maine.

4 The traditional profile of the Waterstone Faucets spigot reflects the home’s classic New England style, and its polished chrome finish adds sparkle.

5 The Portuguese-inspired ceramic tile backsplash, which is also visible from the living room, is the focal point. “The owner liked the irregular edges of these Walker Zanger tiles because they look handmade,” Arseneau says. “Others looked printed and too perfect.”

6 Instead of a standard sink, the clients opted for a 5-foot-long workstation outfitted with cutting boards, a drying rack, and other accessories. “They’re great for prepping and are becoming very popular,” the designer says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.