Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I applaud the effort to shed light on the complex ways the pandemic has affected students (“College and COVID,” April 11). I also like the varying perspectives. However, it seems that every vignette ended with a similar, upbeat paragraph, looking for the positives in the experience. Yes, practicing gratitude has helped many get through each difficult day of the past year (plus), but I found a lack of depth in this series. What about the long-term mental health issues of these young adults? What about the students who never get back on track with their education? The distrust of authority and the increased use of substances? Is it worth it to pay full tuition for half the promised experience? Colleges need to do better, and they need to do it quickly.

Jeannie Brown

Wayland

Common Ground

I just read Terry Tempest Williams’s Perspective (“We Have to Bridge Our Divides. My Uncle Reminded Me How to Begin,” April 11). Williams has inspired me since I heard her speak at a Land Trust Alliance meeting over 20 years ago. But it was reading her book Refuge, which brought together themes of cancer, nuclear war, nature, and religion in a remarkable way, that made me a fan for life. Reading her essay reminded me of how she brings clarity to challenging questions: “Can we imagine something beyond individual points of view?” What a striking new way to view the painful, divided country we live in. As with her uncle’s request, I will try to keep this question in my head in the weeks and months ahead.

Ellen Sturgis

Stow

I applaud the writer’s goal to depoliticize her writing. Globe writers should heed the message of this piece: Give readers a break from the constant barrage of politics.

Marylou Gill Fierro

Ipswich

This reminded me of a core practice of my social justice group: one-to-one’s, which are conversations, often around a question or interest, to build relationships and power. Williams’s search for conversation “beyond individual points of view” with her uncle whom she loves, but who has the completely opposite political views, seems to be a beginning of building humanity and relationship — whether the backdrop is the beauty in nature, or [found] some other place. This speaks to the “how” of bringing people in our nation together. Just imagine thousands of one-to-one’s rippling across the country, where gaining knowledge of each other brings a more peaceful understanding of those who think or look different than we do.

Barbara Kaplan

Rockport

My favorite all-time author is Terry Tempest Williams. I have read all she has written, though some is just heartbreaking. Today’s message: Listening beyond words. Hoping that things can be better if we listen with the stillness of nature. She cracked me open just a bit today — hoping to let possibilities in!

Catherine Rocchio

Sherborn

I must have missed the point of Williams’s piece. I was looking for guidance on where and how to find common ground, but instead I read that Terry must “depoliticize [her] language.” [In other words,] your viewpoint and beliefs enrage me. Stop challenging me, stop expressing your perspective for me to reflect on (in her published works, no less), and write about pretty things that I like, like the beauty of nature. In return, I will deign to keep talking to you. (And, unspoken, “Until the next time I see fit to direct your behavior.”) If the author chooses to follow her uncle’s directives to maintain a family connection, so be it. But to present it as guidance on “bridging divides”? What I read was an ultimatum and a capitulation, not a bridge but a U-turn.

P.J. Wood

Weston

The Gift of Grandchildren

I loved Marianne Jacobbi’s Connections (“The Return of the Grandparents!,” April 11). I visited my grandchildren, who are local, as soon as the two weeks post my second shot happened and we had many hugs. They [went] away for school vacation week to the Cape and I invited myself for two nights to catch up on hugs. We’ve had many creative visits in their garage and long walks, but it’s not the same. It will take a while to catch up and feel like we know what’s going on. My younger son and his wife are expecting their first child and I am excited to be able to hold this little one.

Ruth Natanson

Norwood

Between Mother and Daughter

What a beautiful, moving Connections by Ellen Halle (“What a Mother Can Do,” April 25). Sometimes it’s the unspoken bond that speaks the most love. Thanks to Halle for bringing tears to my eyes. Moms are the best!

Katie Miller

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

The imagery was so vivid I felt like I was there. Made me cry and smile, too.

Linda Curtis

Newbury

Excellent writing — tight, but also cinematic in its descriptive detail. A lovely tribute to Halle’s mom.

nightheron4

posted on bostonglobe.com

