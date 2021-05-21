For sale: Boston condos near the Southwest Corridor Park

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market as a condo

PROS Newly converted to a condominium, this unit comprises the top two floors of an 1890 brick mansard Victorian in Fort Hill. It features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick throughout. Left of the entry hall, you’ll discover a decorative marble fireplace mantel in the rounded living room. The kitchen is open to the dining area and includes stainless appliances, full-size washer and dryer, and a sunny corner office space. Glass doors open to a deck above the small, fenced yard. Up the skylighted staircase, three bedrooms share a designer-remodeled bath with step-in shower. CONS Off-street parking can be leased for three years, but is not guaranteed after that.

Christian Iantosca, Arborview Realty, 617-543-0501, arborviewcompanies.com

47 Sedgwick Street #3, Jamaica Plain

$699,000

47 SEDGWICK STREET #3 / JAMAICA PLAIN

SQUARE FEET 1,101

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $430,000 in 2012

PROS This condo crowns a 1925 three-family house located between Southwest Corridor Park and the shops of South and Centre streets. Enter into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, hardwood floor, and gas fireplace. Off the dining or family room, find a bedroom in back, while the updated kitchen is to the right with a rustic tile floor, granite counters, stainless appliances, and stacked laundry. A glass door opens to the covered porch in back. There’s a short hallway connecting the smaller bedroom and a newer bath. The unit also features attic storage, central air and heat, and two (tandem) parking spaces in the back lot. CONS No real yard to speak of.

Mark Crespi, Focus Real Estate, 617-285-7639, focusre.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.