18-year-old Fall River man arrested in Tuesday double-homicide

Holmes will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday, and prosecutors plan to request that he be held pending a dangerousness hearing, according to the statement.

Jeremy Holmes was arrested at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington about 8:15 p.m. on charges of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in a statement.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Fall River man Friday evening in connection with the killings of a teen and a young man in Fall River three days earlier, authorities said.

Advertisement

Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, and Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, both of Fall River, were fatally wounded in the shootings near Griffin Park on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. A third victim, a 19-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and then to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and is expected to survive his injuries, according to the statement.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the three victims knew one another.

Fall River police, State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office, and prosecutors are investigating the shootings, authorities said.

In the statement, Quinn praised investigators for their work leading to Holmes’ arrest.

“Our investigation into the senseless death of the two victims is ongoing,” he said. “Significant resources will continue to be expended as this investigation continues,”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.