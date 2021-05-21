fb-pixel Skip to main content

Beverly art college holds drive-in commencement for graduating seniors

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated May 21, 2021, 1 hour ago
Montserrat College of Art's 2021 graduating class and President Kurt Steinberg posed at their commencement ceremony Friday in Danvers.
Montserrat College of Art's 2021 graduating class and President Kurt Steinberg posed at their commencement ceremony Friday in Danvers.Courtesy of Montserrat College of Art

Montserrat College of Art in Beverly held a drive-in commencement ceremony Friday for its 71 graduating seniors at the Danversport Yacht Club.

Families and guests watched from their cars as seniors received their degrees on a stage bordered by congratulatory banners. The event audio, including a ceremonial soundtrack provided by traditional bagpipers, was broadcasted to the car radios, according to a statement from the college.

Dr. Leslie King-Hammond, founder of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, delivered the keynote address. She was also granted an honorary degree from the college.

Among the other speakers were Sydney Gauthier, a graduate from Albion, R.I., Dean of Academic Affairs Brian Pellinen and Professor Judy Brown, the statement said.

Advertisement

Academic Dean Brian Pellinen addresses graduates and attendees besides the college mascot, the Montser Rat.
Academic Dean Brian Pellinen addresses graduates and attendees besides the college mascot, the Montser Rat.Courtesy of Montserrat College of Art

The college’s president, Kurt T. Steinberg, also delivered remarks to the graduating class. He was accompanied on stage by the new school mascot, the Montser Rat.

Graduates donned matching Montserrat-branded face masks during the ceremony.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video