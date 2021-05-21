Beverly art college holds drive-in commencement for graduating seniors

Montserrat College of Art in Beverly held a drive-in commencement ceremony Friday for its 71 graduating seniors at the Danversport Yacht Club.
Families and guests watched from their cars as seniors received their degrees on a stage bordered by congratulatory banners. The event audio, including a ceremonial soundtrack provided by traditional bagpipers, was broadcasted to the car radios, according to a statement from the college.
Dr. Leslie King-Hammond, founder of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, delivered the keynote address. She was also granted an honorary degree from the college.
Among the other speakers were Sydney Gauthier, a graduate from Albion, R.I., Dean of Academic Affairs Brian Pellinen and Professor Judy Brown, the statement said.
The college’s president, Kurt T. Steinberg, also delivered remarks to the graduating class. He was accompanied on stage by the new school mascot, the Montser Rat.
Graduates donned matching Montserrat-branded face masks during the ceremony.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.