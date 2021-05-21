Breeze Airways to launch nonstop flights from Rhode Island to S.C., Va., and Penn.

Breeze will service 16 airports in parts of the South, Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast.

On Friday morning, Iftikhar Ahmad, chief executive of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which oversees the Warwick-based airport, announced that Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights on July 22 from T. F. Green to Charlestown, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WARWICK, R.I. — The first flights from Breeze Airways, a new budget airline by the founder of JetBlue, will take off from T. F. Green Airport this summer.

Governor Dan McKee said that the announcement is a reminder that “Rhode Island is open for business.”

The airline, which was supposed to launch last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will launch this month with flights between Tampa and Charleston; Charleston and Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa and Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston and Tampa; and Charleston and Louisville.

The airline will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, which will fly routes with an average flight length of less than two hours.

Tickets start at $39 per seat on all routes. The airline will have a limited flight schedule, with no daily service on any routes; instead, flights are available about four times a week or less.

The 10 E-190 jets will seat 108 passengers and the airline’s three E195 aircrafts will have 118 seats in a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats.





