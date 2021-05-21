A community mourns 19-year-old shooting victim Tatyana Francois

About a hundred people joined Tatyana’s family in an emotional candlelight vigil Thursday outside the Nonviolence Institute in South Providence to honor the young woman’s life.

Fara Pamphile fought back tears Thursday evening as she read the text from her niece aloud. She said that her niece was her inspiration. And the grief over her loss was more than anyone who loved Tatyana could express.

PROVIDENCE — On Mother’s Day, only a week before she was killed, 19-year-old Tatyana Francois thanked her aunt for being a good example and added that she loved her more than she could express.

“People should know her spirit will live on,” Pamphile said. “To know Taty is to love Taty.”

Sawoh Yengbh holds a picture of her best friend, Tatyana Francois, at a vigil outside the Nonviolence Institute.

Tatyana was in her car outside a house in Pawtucket late Sunday night when she was shot and killed. Pawtucket police have said little about what happened, and no one has been arrested.

Those who know Tatyana say this does not fit the trajectory of her life. The young Cranston woman was her family’s success story — the beautiful, loving girl who was focused on her future.

“Everybody who knows her are flabbergasted,” said Hasba Flynn, a family friend. “She wasn’t running the streets. She’s not part of that.”

Tatyana was raised in a large and close-knit family, where her aunts and uncles are like parents and cousins like siblings. She was an usher at the Elmwood Avenue Church of God, where she also helped with children’s Bible study and sang in the choir. She was gifted at caring for children, said Flynn, whose young daughter always wanted Tatyana to come over and play.

While working at Lowe’s in the paint department, Tatyana was also studying to be an ultrasound nurse and start a business with her own hair products. Pamphile said they were talking over Tatyana’s ideas for the business model and company name. She said she encouraged Tatyana to take the risk.

Pawtucket Chief of Police Tina Goncalves stands during a vigil for Tatyana Francois outside the Nonviolence Institute.

“She was very intelligent. She had a different mindset,” Pamphile said. “She was my role model.”

Her family had wanted people to know that Tatyana was special, that she wasn’t another statistic in the deadly warfare on the streets. And, the vigil brought together the people of Tatyana’s life — her many relatives, her childhood friends holding white balloons, her fellow students from Cranston High School East, where she graduated last year, and her classmates in the career program Year Up, where she enrolled three months ago. She was about to be placed in a six-month internship.

When she applied to Year Up in February, Tatyana wrote that she hoped her participation would be the start of a positive outcome for her future, site director George Nippo said to the gathering. A student said that Tatyana’s death would motivate him to work harder, in her honor, Nippo said.

Sophonie Lafortune, the founder of We Are Sisters Inspiring Sisters, a nonprofit that empowers women of color, also spoke of honoring Tatyana. Nonviolence Institute executive director Cedric Huntley decried the senselessness of her death.

Providence RI 5/20/21 Jorge O. Elorza mayor of Providence speaking during a vigil for Tatyana Francois, 19 outside the Nonviolence Institute.

And, as he has said repeatedly over the last violent week, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza again deplored the shootings that have wounded and killed people in Rhode Island.

“As tough as this time has been for our community, everyone wants to be part of solving the problem,” Elorza said. “Out of this darkness, light can come.”

Elorza called for the passage of gun control legislation at the General Assembly, nodding at the volunteers from Moms Demand Action standing among the crowd. He also called for addressing the causes of hopelessness in the young people, who are turning to violence, tackling the lack of jobs and housing.

When Pamphile spoke to the crowd, from the steps of the Nonviolence Institute, she told people what had been lost when her niece died.

“Taty was only 19 and had a whole life and future ahead of her. She was a beautiful, young, patient lady that did not deserve this,” Pamphile said. “What needs to be known and needs to be felt, is justice.”

Pawtucket police have said little about the homicide. Police Chief Tina Goncalves, who attended the vigil with several other officers, refused to answer questions and referred to the department spokesman, who did not respond to a call or email Thursday.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien holds a candle during a vigil for Tatyana Francois, 19, outside the Nonviolence Institute on May 20.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, who attended the vigil, said that neighbors had told him they were shaken. He said there were more patrols out in the neighborhood, and police were still working on the investigation.

Tatyana’s family just wants to know why her life was taken.

“We’re not in gangs. We don’t live that life. She doesn’t live that life. It was the wrong place, the wrong time, for all the wrong reasons,” Pamphile said. “I can’t imagine how scared she was when the bullets were flying.”

After the ceremony, as Tatyana’s family embraced one another, a young woman stood a few feet away, alone. She didn’t know anyone but, “I just knew I had to come,” she said.

She said that she hasn’t been able to sleep since Sunday night, when the sudden eruption of gunfire outside her family’s house on Japonica Street woke her up. She said her mother and little brother rushed into her bedroom, saying that someone had been shot. She went to the window and looked out at a neighbor’s driveway, watching as police, and then an ambulance arrived.

The young woman, who requested anonymity for her safety, said that people in the neighborhood thought at first the victim was a young man who lives there and is involved in a street gang. Then they learned the victim was a young woman.

She realized that Tatyana was only a year older than her. “I couldn’t believe it was true,” she said. “I kept checking social media, hoping she was going to be OK. ... She was good. She’s so pretty, too.”

She added, “She was a young girl, just like me.”





