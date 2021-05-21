Eight priests to be ordained on Saturday morning

The eight candidates for the priesthood are Fernando Enrique Ayala Rosales, David A. Campo, Robert Anthony LeBlanc, Leonardo Moreira, Kevin Paul Pleitez, Francis Anthony Godkin, Alwin Joseph Chinnappan, and Valanarasu Newton-Williamraj.

The ordination Mass will start at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and will be broadcast live on The CatholicTV Network. It will then be broadcast again on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.

Eight men will be ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley on Saturday morning.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, we are reminded of the dedicated priests who guided their parishes through the unprecedented challenges of the past year,” O’Malley said in a statement. “The priests we ordain this week will begin their ministry with the support of the people of God and confidence in the enduring presence of Christ. Our Archdiocese is blessed by their response to the Lord’s call to service.”

Rosales, 26, was born in El Salvador and came to the United States with his family who settled in Chelsea. He earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy from Providence College in 2017 and a master’s in divinity from St. John’s Seminary in May 2021. He served as a deacon at St. Mary of the Assumption parish in Brookline.

Campo, 29, attended St. Agatha School in Milton, graduated from Boston College High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston College in 2014. During his deacon year he served at St. Thomas Aquinas parish in Bridgewater,

LeBlanc, 30, was born in Texas and raised in Illinois. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Boston University in 2013 before entering St. John’s Seminary. He’s been serving at St. Paul parish in Cambridge.

Moreira, 28, is a native of Brazil who earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in philosophy and a master’s degree in divinity from St. John’s Seminary. He served as a deacon at St. Mary of the Assumption in Lawrence.

Pleitez, 26, is a native of Honduras who moved with his family to Bridgeport, Connecticut, where they became members of St. Charles Borromeo parish. Prior to entering Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Brookline, he studied at the University of Connecticut and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and master’s degree in divinity from St. John’s Seminary. Pleitez has served as a deacon at Immaculate Conception parish in Revere.

Godkin, 31, was born and raised in Texas and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He received a master of arts degree in philosophy from St. John’s Seminary and has served as a deacon at the Roxbury-Dorchester collaborative (which includes the parishes of St. Patrick, St. Peter, and Holy Family).

Chinnappan, 28, is a native of India and completed his studies at Saint John’s Seminary and served as a deacon at Saint Michael the Archangel parish in Winthrop (formerly known as Saint John the Evangelist and Holy Rosary parishes).

Newton-Williamraj, 28, was born in India and earned a bachelor of science degree in visual communications from Annai Veilankanni Arts and Science College in Tamil Nadu before coming to Boston to complete his theological studies at St. John’s Seminary. He served his diaconal year at St. Mark and St. Ambrose parishes in Dorchester.

