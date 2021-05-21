How 5 Rhode Island high school seniors made it through the pandemic

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t even explain how giddy I am to watch the Knicks in the playoffs this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 150,948 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 84 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 6.6 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,703. There were 71 people in the hospital, and 523,474 residents were fully vaccinated.

What did you struggle with your senior year of high school?

While we all had our challenges, chances are high that “pandemic” isn’t in any of our yearbooks.

I asked five students who are about to graduate to tell us how they made it through their senior year in a pandemic.

Tatiana Osorio, Providence Career and Technical Academy

Next year: Rhode Island College

As a senior who attends PCTA, this year has been a complete roller coaster. Starting off the school year was very tough because I started in the virtual learning academy. Although many people thought it was easier, I struggled because the teaching method wasn’t working for me. Switching to in-person school was a reliever. I’m able to learn and do work because I always have a teacher in front of me. I am a hands-on learner, and I learn by doing. It’s been easier for me academically and mentally because I’m getting work done and I get to see friends. I think seeing friends during this time is really important because we’re seniors and we have all of these pressures. Having friends to go through everything with you makes it that much easier.

Catherine Consiglio, Cranston High School West

Next year: Duke University

The past year has presented challenges for everyone, but it’s been an especially tough year for the senior class of 2021. Although it’s been difficult being physically apart from many of my classmates and friends, I’ve been able to use that time to reevaluate my perspective before I begin the next chapter of my life. In going through both the college application process and a pandemic simultaneously, I’ve truly found the time to think about what’s important in choosing a college setting, what my strengths are as a student, and where I see myself in the future.

As someone who makes “on-the-go” a personality trait, I think that taking a step back and having normalcy put on pause definitely presented itself as a blessing and a curse, especially in the college application cycle. From applying as a test-optional applicant, to adapting to unconventional timelines, to “visiting” campuses across the country from the comfort of my own home, there have been substantial differences in this process for all high school seniors. Despite these differences, I am thankful to be a part of a more emboldened and passionate senior class, qualities I can only assume were born out of these unusual circumstances.

Adam Gilman, Westerly High School

Next year: University of Rhode Island

Hope quickly turned to despair, confusion, and uncertainty. To put it simply, I felt lost. The 2020-2021 school year started as no other, like a chore on a beautiful Saturday morning, I did not want it to come. However, like all things, life can only be pushed as hard as it can push back. Stress was abundant and relief came with guidelines in which fun could be found, and then a real sense of normalcy came. I do not believe that if I had a time machine I would have changed anything, personal growth and perseverance was abundant throughout this year, showing me that I am tougher than I thought before. I applaud all students that overcame the odds this year.

Toluwani Adelani, Blackstone Valley Prep High School

Next year: Northeastern University

When the pandemic first started, I was a junior in the beginning stages of my college process. My day-to-day schedule consisted of vibrant in-person classes and late evening soccer practices. That all came to a halt and, for the first time in a long time, my schedule was ambiguous and I didn’t know what to do. Flash forward to today and I’ve spent this past year learning the value of perseverance while spending my senior year virtually in my living room. Everything was more difficult: from completing my AP coursework to submitting my FAFSA over Zoom.

These were no easy tasks. I remember questioning if any of this was even worth it. But my family, my teachers, my counselors kept pushing me, and I knew that if I just pushed a little longer, I could be the first in my family to go to a four-year college. My family works incredibly hard, but, honestly, we don’t have a lot of money and the pandemic has made things even harder. I knew that taking on a substantial amount of college debt wouldn’t be an option, and I have been determined to figure it out all year. This is why I am ecstatic to announce my intention to attend Northeastern University, a school that meets 100 percent of financial need.

Owen Crain, Barrington High School

Next year: University of Michigan

Although senior year wasn’t what I hoped it would be, I’m grateful that I was able to attend in-person classes as a hybrid learner. Learning at home via Zoom was difficult because I would often miss important information, either due to a bad internet connection or because of a lack of focus. Luckily, we were able to return full time after April break, which has been great. Nothing works as well as actually being in the classroom. It’s been really fun to see so many friends and classmates, some of whom I haven’t seen in over a year. I’m grateful our administrators and class advisor are planning traditional events, like graduation and prom, to celebrate the end of our high school careers together, in person. I think after the year we’ve had, it will be much more meaningful.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Governor Dan McKee, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, and Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi will hold a 9:30 a.m. press conference at the Rhode Island Airport Corporation to announce a new airline and new routes coming to T.F. Green Airport.

⚓ The Rhode Island Investment Commission meets at 1 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ It’s commencement weekend at the University of Rhode Island.

⚓ The West Broadway Neighborhood Association is holding its neighborhood-wide yard sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Details here.

