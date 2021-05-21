Lexington man convicted in 2018 racist attack at Boston restaurant

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Michael Ricciuti on Thursday.

Khalid Kalila was convicted of mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and a civil rights violation with injury, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

A 31-year-old Lexington man was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on Friday of four charges connected to a racist attack on a Black customer and Black employee at a Boston restaurant in 2018, officials said.

Rollins said in the statement that hate crimes harm not only their immediate victims, but the entire communities that are targeted.

“Khalid Kalila, in a racist attack, inflicted physical and emotional injuries that could impact this victim for the rest of his life,” she said. “The conviction holds Mr. Kalila accountable for his disgraceful, hate-filled, and violent actions, but it does not reverse the harm he inflicted.”

Kalila’s attorneys, J.W. Carney Jr. and Daniel J. Gaudet, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

Kalila, who was born in Morocco, shouted racial slurs and became aggressive with a patron at Empire Asian Restaurant & Lounge in the South Boston Seaport District on Jan. 21, 2018, prosecutors said.

A security worker attempted to intervene and remove Kalila from the restaurant, but Kalila smashed a highball glass over the worker’s head and used the broken glass to stab his face while shouting death threats and racial slurs, according to prosecutors.

During the struggle, Kalila’s brother, Othmane Kalila, grabbed the security worker from behind and put him in a chokehold, according to the statement. Othmane Kalila was charged with assault and battery, entered into a plea agreement in October, and his case was continued without a finding, prosecutors said.

The security worker underwent emergency surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. He suffered permanent nerve damage that has paralyzed one side of his face, and he temporarily lost the vision in one eye, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.