Man and woman arraigned for allegedly striking two Lowell police detective while fleeing car wash

Martinez was standing in the car wash bay when two Lowell police detectives tried to place him under arrest for an outstanding warrant on May 14, Lowell police said in a statement on Facebook. Martinez jumped into the driver’s seat and drew jumped into the passenger’s seat.

Felicia Drew, 34, and Eduardo Martinez, 36, both of Lowell, were arraigned separately in Lowell District Court Monday, Marcela Dwork, spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail Friday.

A man and a woman were arraigned this week for allegedly striking two police detectives, and dragging one of them, with a motor vehicle as they attempted to feel from a car wash in Lowell, officials said.

Advertisement

Police tried to grab Martinez through the open driver’s side door, but he pressed the gas and the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed striking one one of the detectives on the arm, police said. The other detective was dragged as the vehicle exited the car wash.

The open driver’s side door struck the bay as the vehicle fled causing the detective to be violently crushed against the side of the car then thrown to the ground, police said. The detective was seriously injured in the incident.

Drew was allegedly controlling the steering wheel as the vehicle at the time, police said.

A third detective was also nearly struck as they fled the scene, police said. Drew was arrested on Sunday and Martinez was arrested on Monday.

Martinez was ordered held pending a 58A dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday, Dwork said.

Drew was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, Dwork said. Drew’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.