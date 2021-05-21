New England news in brief

Eight men will be ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood by Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley Saturday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End. “Our archdiocese is blessed by their response to the Lord’s call to service,” O’Malley said in a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Boston. The candidates for ordination are Fernando Enrique Ayala Rosales, 26, a native of El Salvador; David A. Campo, 29, of Milton; Robert Anthony LeBlanc, 30, who grew up in Illinois; Leonardo Moreira, 28, a native of Brazil; Kevin Paul Pleitez, 26, a native of Honduras; Francis Anthony Godkin, 31, who grew up in Texas; Alwin Joseph Chinnappan, 28, a native of India; Valanarasu Newton-Williamraj, 28, also a native of India. The ordination Mass will start at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live on The CatholicTV Network. It will be broadcast again on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., the archdiocese said in a statement.

Man convicted in racist attack

A 31-year-old Lexington man was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on Friday of four charges connected to a racist attack on a Black customer and Black employee at a Boston restaurant in 2018, officials said. Khalid Kalila was convicted of mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and a civil rights violation with injury, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Rollins said in the statement that hate crimes harm not only their immediate victims, but the entire communities that are targeted. “Khalid Kalila, in a racist attack, inflicted physical and emotional injuries that could impact this victim for the rest of his life,” she said. “The conviction holds Mr. Kalila accountable for his disgraceful, hate-filled, and violent actions, but it does not reverse the harm he inflicted.” Kalila’s attorneys, J.W. Carney Jr. and Daniel J. Gaudet, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

BEVERLY

Art college holds drive-in commencement

Montserrat College of Art held a drive-in commencement ceremony Friday for its 71 graduating seniors at the Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers. Families and guests watched from their cars as seniors received their degrees on a stage bordered by congratulatory banners. The event audio, including a ceremonial soundtrack provided by traditional bagpipers, was broadcast to the car radios, according to a statement from the college. Dr. Leslie King-Hammond, founder of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, delivered the keynote address. She was also granted an honorary degree. Among the other speakers were Sydney Gauthier, a graduate from Albion, R.I., Dean of Academic Affairs Brian Pellinen, and Professor Judy Brown, the statement said. The college’s president, Kurt T. Steinberg, also delivered remarks to the graduating class. He was accompanied on stage by the new school mascot, the Montser Rat. Graduates donned matching Montserrat-branded face masks during the ceremony.





REVERE

Smoking sparked massive fire

Investigators have determined that improper disposal of smoking materials caused a massive fire that spread to six multifamily homes Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The blaze began shortly after 2 p.m. outside a six-unit building at 141-143 Endicott Ave. The area was a frequent smoking spot for residents, according to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services. Flames quickly spread to a single-family home next door before damaging four additional homes in the densely packed neighborhood, the statement said. Officials said the fire resulted in more than $2 million in damage, according to the statement. No injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced, the statement said. “I am glad no residents or firefighters were hurt, but if this fire had happened in the middle of the night, the outcome might have been very different,” Fire Chief Christopher Bright said. The fire is the second in a year in the city linked to careless smoking. Last May, improper disposal of smoking materials also caused a brush fire in the backyard of 19 Loring Road. That fire destroyed two houses and two sheds, leading to $160,000 in damage, the statement said.