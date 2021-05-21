Overnight fire at Stockbridge summer camp caused by oily rags, officials say

Improper disposal of oily rags sparked an overnight fire at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which destroyed eight cabins at the Stockbridge summer camp, the Department of Fire Services said Friday.

Crews were using the rags to stain the property and left them in a cabin Thursday night. They spontaneously combusted, causing the fire, according to a statement from the department.

“As these chemicals evaporate, they can generate heat and if the rags are balled up or mixed with other trash, they can spontaneously ignite,” the department said.