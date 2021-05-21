Providence schools Superintendent Harrison Peters’ contract is terminated

“An agreement to terminate the employment agreement has been reached following the Commissioner’s request for Peters’ resignation,” said Victor Morente, a spokesman for the state education department.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green asked Peters to resign Wednesday. Peters has been facing severe criticism for hiring Olayinka Alege, a Providence school administrator who was charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in April.

PROVIDENCE — After days of silence and mounting pressure to resign, an agreement between the state education department and Providence Schools Superintendent Harrison Peter has been reached to terminate his contract.

“Commissioner Infante-Green is a firm believer in the turnaround work that has been done and remains steadfast in her commitment to improve outcomes for Providence students and families,” said Morente in a statement Friday. “The integrity of that work is paramount and she will work diligently to build on the strong foundation laid to ensure the safety and well-being of students and provide them the high-quality education they deserve.”

Peters was introduced in January 2020 by former governor Gina M. Raimondo, Infante-Green, and Rhode Island Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam to a crowd of elected officials, teachers, faith leaders, and others involved in the turnaround of Providence public schools.

Peters previously worked at schools in Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte-Mechlenburg in North Carolina. He worked in Florida with Alege prior to coming to Providence. According to reports in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, in 2009, male students accused Alege of squeezing the toes of boys as a bizarre form of punishment.

While Alege was not charged in connection with the Florida incidents, Peters was aware of Alege’s history when he decided to hire Alege as an administrator in Providence.

On Monday, Peters apologized for hiring Alege.

“I thought I knew him,” Peters said a the letter submitted to members of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight. “But I was wrong. My hiring of Dr. Alege as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools was an error in judgment. I want to sincerely apologize for any pain or worry this incident has caused students.”

After members of the state Senate oversight committee grilled Peters on Monday about his decision to hire Alege, lawmakers and community members called for Peters to resign.

After a scathing 2019 report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University outlined a series of recurring, disturbing issues that plagued the district, Infante-Green recommended that the state take control over the school system — taking oversight away from the mayor, City Council, and the school board. Peters was hired to help turn around the schools, and was caught in the middle of a contract negotiation with the Providence Teachers Union.

In March 2021, the union took a a vote of no confidence in Infante-Green and Peters after the school department sent displacement notices to 270 employees to inform them that they would have to apply for different jobs in the next school year.

As part of his exit package, Peters will be paid approximately $170,000 to leave, which is about half of what his contract required he receive if he had been terminated without cause.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.