Read the civil rights complaint from Parents Defending Education

After the March murders of Asian-American women in Atlanta, Wellesley Public Schools invited students of color to conversations to process their emotions. A teacher said white students shouldn’t attend, but offered them other avenues to discuss the recent violence.

Now, a newly-formed Washington, D.C.-based conservative group is asking President Biden’s administration to investigate the Wellesley school district claiming that action amounted to racial segregation and a civil rights violation affecting the excluded white students. An anonymous tip sparked the complaint, said Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, though she acknowledged she didn’t know if any Wellesley students or parents complained.