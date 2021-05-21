‘Shame on President Biden,’ Hodgson says at news conference about ICE contract termination

The center’s seven remaining immigration detainees had been transferred Thursday afternoon, hours after US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas directed federal immigration officials to sever ties with Hodgson, saying conditions at the facility were “unacceptable.”

“Shame on President Biden,” Hodgson, a Republican and staunch supporter of Donald J. Trump , said at a news conference from a podium in front of a barbed-wire enclosure beside the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center.

DARTMOUTH — Bristol Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson stood outside his newly emptied immigration detention center here on Friday and denounced the Biden administration for stripping him of the power to enforce federal immigration laws.

The move followed years of criticism of Hodgson by civil rights groups and activists, a federal lawsuit over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and calls by members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and state Attorney General Maura Healey for the Biden administration to rescind his authority to enforce federal immigration law.

On Friday, Hodgson said the public is at greater risk of being targeting by noncitizens with criminal records now that his office can’t enforce immigration law or hold immigration detainees.

In the past, Hodgson said his department has housed noncitizens with criminal records for rape and a bombing while they awaited the result of civil immigration proceedings.

“And they think it’s okay for us to put them out in the community and not hold them?” Hodgson asked.

But in a ruling last year in a class-action lawsuit over Hodgson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the immigration detention center, US District Court Judge William G. Young concluded that most of the detainees in the Bristol sheriff’s custody would have received bail in a criminal court.

“If this small cohort is at all reflective of the nearly [30,000] detainees in [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s] custody across the nation, it would appear we are spending millions of our national treasure to lock up thousands of people who might better be released on strict bail conditions without impairing the safety of our citizens or the operations of our government,” Young wrote.

Hodgson said he learned of Mayorkas’s decision in a phone call with an ICE regional official on Thursday morning. The move ended two contracts the sheriff office’s had with ICE: one that gave the agency authority to enforce federal immigration law and a second that let the federal government place civil immigration detainees in the sheriff’s custody.

After Mayorkas delivered his directive, federal officials visited Hodgson’s offices and removed computers, telephones, and electronic equipment, said Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the Bristol sheriff’s department. ICE also shut off Hodgson’s access to a federal database that provides information about people who are wanted by immigration officials for entering the country illegally, Darling said.

Even without access to that database, Hodgson said he plans to do “everything he possibly can” to identify and notify ICE when his office takes undocumented people into custody.

“We’re going to contact ICE and tell them that they’re here, which we have a right to do. If ICE can get here and get them, God bless them,” he said. “We’re going to make sure that [ICE] can get them because we owe it to the people of this county, this state, and the nation, as I said, not to expose them to greater dangers.”

Mayorkas’s decision, which also cut ICE’s ties with the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., was part of a broad reassessment of immigration detention centers by the Biden administration. Hodgson disputed Mayorkas’s assertion that the detention facility is of “minimal operational significance” to ICE.

An ICE spokesman declined to comment Friday. ICE had been paying Hodgson’s office to transport and house civil immigration detainees since 2000. ICE had allowed Hodgson’s office to enforce federal immigration law since 2017. The Bristol sheriff’s office received more than $49 million from 2012 to October 2019.

Hodgson, who has been sheriff since 1997, is a fervent opponent of illegal immigration and critic of President Biden’s handling of the surge of immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

He enthusiastically backed Donald J. Trump, offering in 2017 to contribute inmate labor to build a wall on the border of Mexico and serving as honorary chairman of his 2020 reelection efforts in Massachusetts.

Since Trump left office, Hodgson helped organize a letter from 275 sheriffs criticizing Biden’s handling of immigration on the border, was interviewed by Fox News while he visited the border in Arizona, and devoted two episodes of his new podcast to illegal immigration. (The podcast, Hodgson said, is produced with equipment his department already had.)

As a result of the class-action lawsuit, the population at the Dartmouth detention center had dropped dramatically in the past year, from 148 detainees to seven on Thursday.

Tensions over the center’s conditions boiled over on May 1, 2020, resulting in a violent confrontation between the detainees and Hodgson’s staff. In December, Healey issued a scathing report that found the sheriff’s office committed civil rights violations during the melee.

Hodgson said the incident is being investigated by DHS’s Office of Inspector General. On Friday, the office said it doesn’t confirm or deny investigations.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.