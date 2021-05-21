Smoking cause of massive Revere fire, officials say

Investigators have determined that improper disposal of smoking materials caused a massive fire that spread to six multifamily homes in Revere Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze began shortly after 2 p.m. outside a 6-unit building on 141-143 Endicott Avenue. The area was a frequent smoking spot for residents, according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services.

Flames quickly spread to a single-family home next door before damaging four additional homes in the densely packed neighborhood, the statement said.