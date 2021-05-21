Smoking cause of massive Revere fire, officials say

Investigators have determined that improper disposal of smoking materials caused a massive fire that spread to six multifamily homes in Revere Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
The blaze began shortly after 2 p.m. outside a 6-unit building on 141-143 Endicott Avenue. The area was a frequent smoking spot for residents, according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services.
Flames quickly spread to a single-family home next door before damaging four additional homes in the densely packed neighborhood, the statement said.
Officials said the fire resulted in more than $2 million in damages, according to the statement.
No injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced, the statement said.
“I am glad no residents or firefighters were hurt, but if this fire had happened in the middle of the night, the outcome might have been very different,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright warned.
The fire is the second in Revere linked to careless smoking. Last May, improper disposal of smoking materials also caused a brush fire in the backyard of 19 Loring Road. That fire destroyed two houses and two sheds, leading to $160,000 in damages, the statement said.
