State Police investigating trooper’s ‘interaction’ with MBTA bus driver inside the Ted Williams Tunnel

The incident took place after 2 p.m. last Saturday in the westbound lanes of the tunnel after the driver, who was then operating on the Silver Line bus , had a minor accident with another vehicle and stopped the bus in a travel lane, officials said. No injuries were reported among the two drivers, or any passengers on the bus - the MBTA management refused to provide any information about the accident.

State Police are investigating a confrontation between a trooper and the driver of an MBTA bus inside the Ted Williams Tunnel that ended with the driver closing the bus door on the trooper who reacted by banging on and damaging the door, officials and the State Police union said.

David Procopio, spokesman for the State Police, said in a statement that the interaction between the trooper and the bus driver is now under investigation. He said any dash camera video from the cruiser the trooper used or any body camera video, if the trooper was wearing a camera and it was activated, is not currently being released.

“The Department has opened an investigation into the incident to ascertain all the facts of the interaction,” he wrote in an e-mail, adding that the Globe needs to file a public records request in order for any State Police records or video to be made public.

The T bus was not equipped with cameras, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan who also rejected a Globe request for police reports about the incident. “We do not have video of the incident. Whereas this matter is still pending we are not releasing our report,” he wrote in an e-mail.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was assigned to emergency response patrol whose primary duty is to ensure traffic continues to flow through the harbor tunnels, according to Nancy Sterling, a public relations executive speaking on behalf of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM), the union for troopers.

The trooper, who was in uniform according to the union, repeatedly asked the driver for her license and registration, which is standard procedure, and also asked her to move the bus out of the travel lane. The driver told the trooper she was waiting for MBTA officials to arrive before moving the bus or sharing her documentation, according to SPAM. Refusing to provide police with license and registration is an arrestable offense, Sterling said.

“So, the trooper asks again to have her move. She refuses and then she closes the bus door on him,” said Sterling. “He bangs on the door, the window glass spiders.”

Sterling said she could not provide information on what the trooper said to the driver and described him as using a tone of voice that amounted to a “professional becoming agitated at her refusal.” She said the trooper, who is assigned to H Troop, then left the scene.

Through the Boston Carmen’s Local 589, the union for T drivers, the bus driver declined a Globe request for an interview. After speaking with her, 589 President Jim Evers, indirectly called the trooper’s actions into question.

“Accidents, especially in high-speed and high-traffic areas, are one of the most difficult and stressful occurrences that operators encounter at work,” he said in the statement. “Those rare occurrences only increase the need for ensuring drivers are engaged with respect and in a manner that takes the full impact on them into account.”

Evers said the union has been in contact with the driver. “The Local is engaged in an active dialogue among all parties about what exactly occurred and about next steps,” he said. “We will fully support our member, her needs, and her voice during this process.”

MassDOT this week twice declined a Globe request for tunnel video saying State Police have asked them not to release it.

MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston, in response to a Globe email asking for the number of passengers on the bus, would not provide that number, nor give the current job status of the driver.

“This incident is under investigation by the State Police,” she wrote. “Any further questions can be referred to MSP.”

SPAM believes the trooper’s actions were justified.

“He is a veteran trooper with an excellent record and from what we know behaved professionally,’' Sterling said. “he is not facing any disciplinary action. Nor should he.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.