Student sues Fessenden School, alleging it failed to protect her from sexual assaults

Fabiana McLeod and her family are alleging in the suit that the former co-director of the Fessenden School’s English Language Learners summer program, Primo “Howie” Leung, sexually assaulted her over the summers of 2015 and 2016 when she was 13 and 14 and working as a volunteer assistant for the program. The suit was filed Monday.

A New Hampshire woman and her family are suing a private boys school in Newton, alleging she was sexually abused by a former employee as a young teen and that the school did not do enough to protect her, according to a lawsuit filed this week in federal court.

Advertisement

McLeod was attending Rundlett Middle School in Concord, N.H., where Leung was a special education teacher at the time. According to the lawsuit, Leung drove McLeod across state lines to the Newton school, assaulting her on the way, and also assaulted her on the campus and during field trips.

“The Fessenden School had a legal duty to protect Fabiana McLeod when she was a minor child on its campus or was engaging in off-campus activities of the Fessenden School,” the suit says.

Leung was arrested in Newton in 2019, and charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, legal filings show.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently out on bail. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Leung was an alumnus of the Fessenden School, according to the suit.

The McLeod family, which is suing for damages up to $100 million, said the Fessenden School did not do enough to prevent the abuse and did not implement changes to its policies that it had promised when decades-old allegations of abuse on campus, unrelated to McLeod, were reported by the Globe in 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement

The suit alleges that the school “failed to provide or refused to provide any documents relating to how it protected children on its campus from sexual assault and rape in 2015 and 2016.”

The Fessenden School said in a statement that it was informed by the Newton Police Department of criminal charges against Leung in April 2019, related to incidents that had occurred during the summers of 2015 and 2016 and that it responded immediately.

“Fessenden had previously conducted background checks of Mr. Leung, including one in June 2018, that had not revealed issues of concern. Fessenden terminated Mr. Leung’s employment immediately upon learning of the allegations, has cooperated with the authorities, and promptly addressed the allegations with its community. Fessenden remains committed to the well-being of students and children in our care,” the school said in the statement.

At the summer program, McLeod was known as one of the “Concord girls,” a group that Leung had recruited from New Hampshire to act as unpaid “helpers” during the program.

Like international students who participated in the program, McLeod stayed overnight in the Fessenden school dorms, where the suit says she was assaulted by Leung. The participants in the program also traveled to Manhattan for an overnight stay, where McLeod said Leung again assaulted her.

Also named in the suit are members of the Fessenden Board of Trustees, other teachers at the summer program, and the Fessenden School’s insurer, United Educators.

Advertisement

The suit says that additional Fessenden employees were aware that Leung paid special attention to and spent inappropriate amounts of time with McLeod, but did not report that behavior as they were mandated to do.

The Globe typically does not identify victims of sexual assault, but Domenic Paolini, the Massachusetts attorney who is representing the McLeod family in the case, said that Fabiana McLeod wanted to come forward publicly with this case.

“Her feeling is that enough is enough with these schools,” Paolini said.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.