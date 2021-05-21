Systemwide airline outages causes long lines, delays at Logan Airport on Friday morning

The check-in system for American Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and possibly others, experienced systemwide issues on Friday morning that caused long lines and delays at Boston’s Logan Airport and at several airports across the country.
Live from @BostonLogan at least 400 people at 415AM trying to check into flights... no word from the airline yet #americanair #americanairlines @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/6EE8PfkNbZ— abby wieman (@Abby_wieman) May 21, 2021
In a statement, American Airlines said its software company Sabre “had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American.” It said the issue had been resolved as of around 5:30 a.m.
Alaska Airlines also confirmed that the Sabre system “went down” and that there were planes unable to board. Just before 6 a.m., the airline also said it was “back up and running.”
New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport tweeted that Jet Blue was also experiencing systemwide issues, confirming around 6 a.m. that it was working again. The airport still urged travelers to allow extra time for their travel plans on Friday.
The check In System for American Airlines and JetBlue has returned, however please allow extra time for your travel plans— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 21, 2021
Hundreds of passengers were stuck on the ground at Logan on Friday due to the outage. American Airlines was active responding to customer complaints on Twitter, reiterating that they were aware of the issue and were working to fix it.
BREAKING: Long lines inside @BostonLogan Terminal B as American Airlines is experiencing some sort of outage. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/wDDvoYFI92— Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) May 21, 2021
VIDEO: People still arriving inside Terminal B. @AmericanAir dealing with an outage early this morning. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/juCB428H3F— Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) May 21, 2021
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
