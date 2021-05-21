Systemwide airline outages causes long lines, delays at Logan Airport on Friday morning

In a statement, American Airlines said its software company Sabre “had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American.” It said the issue had been resolved as of around 5:30 a.m.

The check-in system for American Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and possibly others, experienced systemwide issues on Friday morning that caused long lines and delays at Boston’s Logan Airport and at several airports across the country.

Alaska Airlines also confirmed that the Sabre system “went down” and that there were planes unable to board. Just before 6 a.m., the airline also said it was “back up and running.”

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport tweeted that Jet Blue was also experiencing systemwide issues, confirming around 6 a.m. that it was working again. The airport still urged travelers to allow extra time for their travel plans on Friday.

Hundreds of passengers were stuck on the ground at Logan on Friday due to the outage. American Airlines was active responding to customer complaints on Twitter, reiterating that they were aware of the issue and were working to fix it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

