Alix Dobkin, who celebrated lesbian life in music, dies at 80

Alix Dobkin, an outspoken folk singer who celebrated women in general and lesbians in particular, making music history in 1973 when she released “Lavender Jane Loves Women,” generally considered the first full-length album by, for and about lesbians, died May 19 at her home in Woodstock, N.Y. She was 80.

Alix Dobkin poses in a t-shirt that reads "The Future is Female" in Preston Hollow, N.Y. in 1975.

In the early 1970s, long before the rise of lesbian or gay-friendly acts such as K.D. Lang, Melissa Etheridge, Ani DiFranco, and the Indigo Girls, Dobkin was writing and recording songs that celebrated lesbian life and urged heterosexual woman to join the club. As she sang in “View From Gay Head”: “It’s a pleasure to be a lesbian, lesbian / Let’s-be-in no man’s land / Lesbian, lesbian / Any woman can be a lesbian.”

"Alix was one of the first to celebrate us in music," said lesbian history scholar Lillian Faderman. "It was no longer the love that dared not share its name. She shouted it for us. She created this music that was a real celebration of how any woman could become a lesbian, and how it was a wonderful thing to be."

A red diaper baby whose parents were both members of the Communist Party, Ms. Dobkin grew up under government surveillance in the McCarthy era — she later examined her FBI file for a 2009 memoir, “My Red Blood” — and immersed herself in the Greenwich Village folk scene after college.

Ms. Dobkin performed a host of international folk songs, including in Macedonian and Spanish; mingled with singers such as Dave Van Ronk and Bob Dylan (as she told it, she declined Dylan’s suggestion that she record his song “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”); and married the manager of the popular Gaslight Cafe, taking a break from concerts in the early 1970s to raise their infant daughter.

Then she heard Liza Cowan, a radio host, interview feminist author Germaine Greer. The women’s movement had by then taken off, and Ms. Dobkin began attending a consciousness-raising group where she discussed women’s oppression. She came out as a lesbian, moved in with Cowan and reinvented herself as a musician.

"At one point," Cowan recalled in a phone interview, "she just had this kind of insight, this visual image that she was singing and looking out into the audience and it was all women's faces. And she realized that was what she needed to do: Sing for women. It opened up a whole realm of possibility."

With musicians including flutist Kay Gardner, Ms. Dobkin recorded “Lavender Jane Loves Women,” which Faderman called “the soundtrack of young lesbian feminist lives in the early and mid-1970s.” Named for far-left radical Jane Alpert and for Ms. Dobkin’s childhood crush, actress Jane Powell, the album came out a year after Maxine Feldman recorded “Angry Atthis,” which referenced one of Sappho’s reputed lovers and is generally considered the first openly lesbian song.

Along with a few folk songs and a cover of “I Only Want to Be With You,” “Lavender Jane Loves Women” featured originals such as “The Woman in Your Life Is You”:

"The woman in your life

"Will do what she must do

"To comfort you and calm you down

"And let you rest now

"The woman in your life

"She can rest so easily

"She knows everything you do

"Because the woman in your life is you"

Working with an all-female production and engineering team, Ms. Dobkin released the album through her own production company, Women’s Wax Works. She designed the cover art herself, enlisted a group of friends to glue it on record jackets, and sold the first thousand copies with help from classified ads in feminist publications such as Ms.

"The record industry at that time was closed to women except for female singers," music producer Barbara "Boo" Price told the Chicago Tribune in 2012. "The idea that lesbians made this album themselves was astounding. There weren't even any women record distributors yet. And of course, the music was good, fun and in your face. It was part of the creation of women's music and it announced something national and powerful about lesbian culture."

Dubbed “the Head Lesbian” by fans, Ms. Dobkin performed at feminist coffee houses, bookstores and music festivals centered around the new genre known as women’s music. In a nod to her Jewish heritage, she frequently included a Yiddish song in her set list, declaring onstage that “Jews, like lesbians, were never meant to survive, and it was harder for me to come out as a Jew than as a lesbian.”

Mostly, she played songs about lesbian life and identity. Calling herself a lesbian anthropologist, she took notes on different terms that lesbians used to describe themselves around the world, and incorporated many of them into the song "Lesbian Code," about a woman who "looks a bit sus," "must be of the faith," has "Dutch boy fingers," "wears sensible shoes" and is "an MOT, a Member of the Tribe."

Ms. Dobkin seldom used a euphemism herself. After years in which lesbians avoided using the L-word altogether, she declared that she was on a mission to normalize the term. “My job,” she said, “is to say ‘lesbian’ as often as possible.”

Alix Cecil Dobkin was born in New York City on Aug. 16, 1940, and named after an uncle who fought in the Spanish Civil War and was executed by a right-wing firing squad. Her father was a fundraiser for Jewish organizations, and her mother was a homemaker. When she was young, her communist parents brought her along as they tried to persuade dockworkers to unionize, filling her stroller with leaflets.

“While taking pride in the unusual status of my family, and passionately subscribing to my family’s radical point of view, my wish was to be like everyone else in a Dick and Jane sort of way,” Ms. Dobkin wrote in her memoir. “Dick and Jane’s family didn’t have opinions or have to worry about anyone they knew going to jail.”

Ms. Dobkin studied painting at Temple University, where she also started performing folk songs, and received a bachelor’s degree in 1962. She married Sam Hood three years later, and helped him run music clubs in Florida and New York before they divorced.

Survivors include her daughter, Adrian Hood of Woodstock; a brother and sister; and three grandchildren.

Ms. Dobkin’s albums included “Living With Lesbians” (1976), which she released after moving to a women’s collective in Upstate New York. For years, she refused to perform for men, championing dedicated spaces for women while also alienating some of her former allies with her views on transgender people, whom she sought to bar from women-only spaces.

She served as a co-director of the advocacy group Old Lesbians Organizing for Change and continued to perform until just a few years ago, around the time an old picture of her made a splash on social media.

The photograph, taken by her then-partner Cowan in 1975, showed Ms. Dobkin wearing a T-shirt made for the women’s bookstore Labyris Books, bearing the words “The Future Is Female.” In 2014, the picture was posted by the Instagram account h_e_r_s_t_o_r_y, inspiring a new version of the shirt by designer Rachel Berks and helping to resurrect “the future is female” as a rallying cry for feminists.

Becoming a feminist in the first place had been something of a left turn for Ms. Dobkin, who said she had been homophobic before attending the consciousness-raising group that changed her life.

“I had done everything I was supposed to,” she recalled in a 2010 interview with Curve magazine. “I got married. I had a baby. I had proven myself. . . . Consciousness-raising made me a feminist, and it really initiated my loyalty to women, and strengthened it, and then everything that followed reinforced that. It gave me permission to come out. . . . It gave me politics, it gave me a context, it gave me a reason.”