Tens of thousands of Mass. 12- to 15-year-olds were vaccinated in the first week

“This is a remarkable proportion in only the first week of vaccine approval for this age group,” said DPH spokeswoman Ann Scales.

The department said in its weekly vaccination report that 16 percent of an estimated 322,219 people in the age group, or around 51,000 youths, had gotten the shots.

Tens of thousands of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds have gotten their first shots of the Pfizer vaccine since it was approved last week, the Department of Public Health says.

Dr. Howard Koh, a former Massachusetts health commissioner and a former US assistant secretary of health and human services, said, “This is an excellent start reflecting that a now well-established infrastructure can readily serve yet another eligible age group.”

Advertisement

“I expect the numbers in this category to rise rapidly to soon make vaccination the norm, not the exception, as seen in the older groups,” Koh, now a professor at the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, said in an e-mail.

Massachusetts is a national leader in the proportion of its population vaccinated. The percentage of people who have received at least one shot generally increases higher you go in age. It peaks with the 65-69 group, 70-74 group, and 75-plus group, at 89 percent, 91 percent, and 89 percent, respectively, according to DPH’s weekly vaccination report Thursday.

Officials have said they are hoping for a boost in total vaccinations now that 12- to 15-year-olds are eligible. Epidemiologists say getting more people vaccinated is crucial to protecting the population from a virus that has wracked the state for more than a year.

The percentage of 12- to 15-year-olds getting their shots varied from town to town within the state, according to DPH data. Some communities, such as Northampton, report that more than half of the children in that age group are vaccinated, while the percentage vaccinated in other communities was only in the low single digits.

Advertisement

In Needham, roughly 15 percent of the age group has gotten a shot, slightly less than the state average.

The town recently partnered with a nearby pharmacy to bring shots into their Pollard Middle School, and hundreds of youngsters were vaccinated at the first clinic last weekend, said Timothy McDonald, Needham’s health director. Another school clinic is scheduled this weekend.

“We are a little behind, [with 12 to 15 year olds] but I think we will catch up,” said McDonald, whose town has done exceptionally well with other age groups, with at least 87 percent of people 16 and older having received at least one shot.

Dr. David Hamer, a physician at Boston Medical Center and a Boston University epidemiologist, said the state had gotten off to a “fantastic start. That’s impressive in one week,” he said.

“Getting teenagers in for the vaccine is a bit of a challenge,” he said, noting they may have to fit appointments into the after-school hours and may need parents’ help to get to appointments.

“I can’t predict, but I think there’s a lot of interest, at least in the Commonwealth,” he said. “I think it will go pretty quickly until it reaches that 10, 20, or 30 percent who have concerns or complete unwillingness to receive the vaccine.”

He also noted, “This is getting us one step closer to herd immunity by having another segment of the population immunized.”

Advertisement

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine was authorized by the federal government for 12- to 15-year-olds on May 12. Some youths in the new age group were able to get their first shot that day. The Pfizer vaccine was previously authorized for those as young as 16.

The two-shot Moderna vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still authorized only for people 18 and older.

No ID or insurance is needed to get the vaccine. Click here for more information on vaccinations for people 12 to 17.

























Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.