The Grocery Stories: All bets on masks are off

On May 13, the CDC issued new guidelines , which say that wearing a mask indoors — with some exceptions like doctors’ offices, health facilities, and prisons — is not necessary for fully vaccinated people.

Like an umpire, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the call in what I guess was the ninth inning of a national nightmare, begun 15 months ago when the coronavirus pandemic forced the nation to shut down.

As someone working in a grocery store, I have a lot of questions as I wrap my head around this latest information that changes all of our lives.

We have heard our leaders, this agency, and doctors talk about the vaccines leading us to the promised land: herd immunity. Read: Life will resemble what we knew it to be. The talking points hovered around the desire to have anywhere from 70 to 90 percent of the population vaccinated. We were encouraged to “hold on.”

And yes, I am fully vaccinated, and yes, I believe the vaccines are working. And yes, I still have questions.

The country has not reached 50 percent of the population being fully vaccinated. Why are we unmasking indoors in public spaces so fast?

Yes, the science is speaking. The emotions are too. And so are the numbers. There are still a lot of unvaccinated people in this country. Yet many states, Massachusetts and New York among them, have lifted or are about to lift mandates including everything from where you need to wear a mask to how many people can be at your wedding.

As Memorial Day weekend is days away, why do I feel my Chief Brody from “Jaws” coming out?

Why does everyone have to wear a mask on a train or plane but not in a crowded store where, inherently, there is going to be a mix of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated?

Is there any concern that this inability to know who’s who is like issuing an indiscriminate “Get Out of Jail Free” card?

Who is standing at my register?

Have we forgotten the people who claimed medical conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as reason to avoid wearing a mask — despite respiratory and pulmonology specialists dispelling it?

I work with people who mask eight hours a day and have those chronic illnesses. Save it.

If I were someone with a medical condition that made me that vulnerable, why would I expose myself to indoor spaces — unmasked — with other people from whom I could contract a virus?

A few months ago we were encouraged to double mask, which I did without reserve. It is an outgrowth of my initial masking with a filter. I also see many of my customers double-masking.

Now we are being advised to rip off the Band-Aid? Will the plexiglass be next?

The only governor — among those keepers of the keys in our individual states — I have heard with a clear message about front-line workers and business owners is Phil Murphy of New Jersey, which was considered a hotspot at the height of the pandemic.

“We’re not checking someone’s vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or a hardware store,” Murphy said, noting that the majority of New Jerseyans are still not vaccinated and its indoor mask mandate remains in place. The state is not out of the woods. “It’s unfair to put the burden on business owners and front-line employees to police every patron,” Murphy said.

Thank you.

We can all probably recount an incident that was reported or that we witnessed involving customers berating essential grocery workers. Just the other day, actor Ricky Schroder went off on a Costco employee. Seriously?

Don’t cry “freedom” to me and believe yourself to be some kind of warrior. Employees don’t set company policies or mandates. Hundreds of thousands of people like me are just trying to pay our bills, keep a roof over our heads, and put food on the table.

You want to do what you want to do in your house — go crazy. Have fun. But in a grocery store, a diner, a big box retailer — not yet. We are not islands unto ourselves.

Do I wish the CDC (which did not respond to requests for comment) had made it clear that, until we reach herd immunity, indoor spaces where the vaxxed and unvaxxed comingle freely still require masks? Duh.

We can all take a spin on the “it’s about time” train. Let’s not.

You hate the mask? Want out of the cage? Tired of following rules? It’s not about you. It’s about us.

And a lot of us are not comfortable removing the mask.

Collectively, we have to think about and gain respect for public health. As it has been throughout the pandemic and the pandemonium, this masking business in vulnerable situations still comes back to the feeling of wanting to help protect somebody else — just like getting the vaccine.

Do you want to help someone or not?

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.