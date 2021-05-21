The incredible shrinking insurrection

“I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street,” said Fletcher, who at 107 is the oldest known survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre . On May 31, 1921, an armed white mob in Tulsa, Okla., destroyed businesses, homes, and lives in the all-Black Greenwood district, known as “Black Wall Street.” After two days, at least 300 Black people had been murdered and thousands were left homeless.

On the same day that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection, Viola Fletcher testified before a House subcommittee about another horrific act of white supremacist violence nearly 100 years ago.

“I have lived through the massacre every day,” Fletcher said. “Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”

For most of her life, Fletcher heard no official mention of what happened to her community when she was 7. What she endured was the deliberate erasure of what she witnessed: one of this nation’s worst acts of racial terrorism. Instead of accountability, there was a cover-up.

That’s what’s happening again, this time with the attempted coup on Jan. 6.

Although on Wednesday the Democrat-led House approved a bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection, it’s unlikely to survive in the Senate. Like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, McConnell would rather appease Donald Trump than illuminate the truth about the violent attack on the Capitol.

Both McCarthy and McConnell, who once called Trump “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the riot, fear that any full accounting will tar some of their fellow Republicans as well as the former president on whom they’ve staked their political ambitions. So now the Kentucky senator will try to do what the California congressman could not — bury any bipartisan attempt to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.

It’s part of the GOP’s anti-facts continuum. Ever since the violent attempt to overthrow a fair election won by President Biden, some Republican legislators have been whitewashing what really happened and the peril many of them faced. Security footage shows that insurrectionists came within 100 feet of Vice President Mike Pence, his family, and others. In the chaos, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah inadvertently ran toward the mob until he was redirected by Capitol Police hero Eugene Goodman, who also lured rioters away from the Senate chamber.

Now GOP lawmakers claim it really wasn’t that bad.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin claimed the riot “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” which is probably news to the more than 140 police officers injured when they were assaulted with pipes, sticks, and “Blue Lives Matter” flags. Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina questioned whether the mob clad in Trump-branded gear were Trump supporters, and Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia, who helped barricade a House gallery door after the Capitol was breached, now calls what happened that day a “normal tourist visit.”

Because every “tourist” packs a noose, gallows, and plastic flex cuffs on a “normal” visit to the Capitol.

Republicans want to hide the facts of Jan. 6 behind history’s back. It’s very on-brand in a nation that prefers to ignore the shameful truths that sustain white supremacy rather than address its repercussions and fortify democracy.

That’s what is fueling the racist right-wing branding of critical race theory as “un-American.” I’m sure it’s why the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s conservative board of governors, despite recommendations from the school’s chancellor and faculty, denied tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones. She is the educator and New York Times journalist who conceived the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” which reframes this nation’s epochal year to the arrival of the first enslaved Africans on the stolen land that would become America.

It’s also what brought Fletcher, with her 100-year-old brother, Hughes Van Ellis, and a third massacre survivor, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, to the same building where an insurrectionist paraded a Confederate flag on Jan. 6.

“I’m here seeking justice, and I’m asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921,” Fletcher told a House Judiciary’s subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties. No one was ever arrested or convicted for the slaughter of her neighbors or the brutal dispossession of those who survived.

For decades, Greenwood survivors waited to share the painful history excised from most textbooks and buried with bodies in a mass grave, recently excavated, in Tulsa. Both the Black Tulsa living and dead are reminders that white supremacists have always been America’s most prevalent domestic threat.

Fletcher’s elegiac testimony serves as a warning: If the GOP’s concerted erasure of the insurrection prevails, it may be another 100 years before anyone knows the full story of what really happened before and on Jan. 6.

