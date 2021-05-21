Tax foes’ argument against Fair Share Amendment is a tired retreat to business as usual

Re “No going back to ‘Taxachusetts’ ” (Opinion, May 19): Instead of posing the question of what working families need in order to live without economic fear and anxiety, Bill Weld, Karen Andreas, Peter Forman, and Rick Sullivan drag out one of the old neoliberal mantras of the last 50 years: concerns about overtaxation. No matter that taxes have been steadily reduced during the last half century, and that we have witnessed obscene new forms of inequality in the last pandemic year. The combined wealth of 657 American billionaires increased 44.6 percent. At the same time, about 40 percent of Americans don’t have $400 that can be paid back quickly to cover the cost of an emergency.

What do Weld et al. propose as “the most vital policy goal coming out of the pandemic”? “Getting Massachusetts residents back to work.” This in response to the modest request that the rich and well-to-do pay their fair share of taxes. What’s more, most Americans support raising taxes on those making $400,000 and up.