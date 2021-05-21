Tenure, as anchor of academic freedom, is in need of more protection than ever in medical schools

We are a group of tenured faculty at Tufts University School of Medicine currently engaged in a lawsuit to stop Tufts from violating our tenure contracts by, for example, involuntarily making us part-time employees and taking away our ability to conduct research. The May 9 editorial, “Academic tenure is in desperate need of reform,” misses the point. Tufts and a number of other medical schools and universities have adopted the tenets of corporate culture by confusing the mission of a nonprofit academic institution with the objective of making more money from grant commissions.

What is at stake is the future of medical education and research. Biomedical research is not just about the money; it is about contributions to society and human health. There are countless examples of scientific ideas that went unfunded, so to speak, for years in so-called dried-up laboratories of investigators who persisted and made a huge difference in the advancement of medicine and the treatment of disease. A telling example is Katalin Karikó, who went unfunded for years only to develop the methodology for the mRNA vaccines that are leading us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.