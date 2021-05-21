Bay State Games organizers make adjustments to return this summer

“Ever since we had to make the decision to cancel last year, we were certainly looking toward 2021 and were hopeful we could proceed,” Bay State Games executive director Kevin Cummings said. “It was a very cautious time looking at protocols.

Over the last few months, Bay State Games organizers worked with local boards of health and followed state health and safety protocols to determine that the event for local high school athletes could be held.

After a year without competition during the coronavirus pandemic, the Bay State Games are returning this summer for the 39th edition.

“We’re confident we will be able to do it safely. We’re working within each sport to develop protocols to keep everyone safe.”

Cummings said the Games will look different this summer. Usual venues such as Harvard, UMass Boston, and Emmanuel College are not allowing outside groups, so events will be planned at new venues such as the Rivers School in Weston and the Willard Field Complex in Devens.

As for competition, the showcase team sports — baseball, softball, basketball, hockey, field hockey, volleyball, and lacrosse — will proceed as normal, with regional tryouts in June and games in July. However, individual sports such as swimming and track and field will hold meets but not qualifying races.

The first event scheduled is figure skating June 12 at the Nashoba Valley Olympia Rink in Boxborough. Cummings said nearly 350 skaters have already signed up and the Bay State Games have secured extra ice time to ensure social distancing. Skaters will enter the rink in groups of six and spectators are required to wear masks.

While the format may be different for some sports, Cummings expects participation to be strong, as student-athletes are eager to compete again.

“The main message we’re trying to get to our participants is that the experience this year might be a little different,” Cummings said. “But it’s certainly something that, within the protocols that we need to comply with, we’re going to try and give the athletes the best experience. I think they understand that and they’re excited.”

Registration is open at baystategames.org.