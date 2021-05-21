Bruins get some breathing room and other observations from their convincing Game 4 win

It was the Bruins’ third straight win in the series, leaving them with a chance to close it out Sunday night in Game 5 at CapitalOne Arena in D.C. The winner of this series will take on either the Islanders or Penguins in Round 2.

After neither side could manage more than a one-goal lead in the first three games, the Bruins carried a 1-0 lead into the third and then boosted it to a three-goal margin on back-to-back strikes by David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle by 1:03 of the third.

In a series that had precious little breathing room for either side, the Bruins inhaled deeply Friday night and then blew away the Caps, 4-1, moving out to a 3-0 lead early in the third period at TD Garden and hanging on to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Advertisement

For the second straight game, the Bruins improved as the night played out, while the Caps, tentative from the start, remained flat across the 60 minutes and only pushed back with an Alex Ovechkin power-play goal after falling into the 3-0 hole.

The Caps landed only four shots in the first period and never came close to imposing the hard-hitting, wheels-on-fire game that they rolled out in both Games 1 and 2 on home ice.

Matt Grzelcyk provided the final strike, a one-timer from the dot in the right-wing circle that was the Bruins third power-play goal of the night.

Observations after 40 minutes:

▪ Brad Marchand’s goal, for the 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the second, had the Bruins on the board first for the second time in the series. Jake DeBrusk, nearly invisible throughout the regular season, potted the opener in Game 2 at Washington.

▪ No one scored in the first, but the Bruins had perhaps their best period of the series, certainly on par with their strong performance Wednesday night in the first OT when they piled up 17-5 shot advantage.

Advertisement

With Ilya Samsonov back in net for Game 4, the Bruins rolled up an 11-4 shot edge over the first 20:00, which did not include the post Charlie Coyle rang with only nine seconds to go before the first intermission.

The Bruins entered the night with a 236-198 advantage for shot attempts over the first three games.

▪ Lost in the shuffle of the Bruins’ thrilling OT win in Game 3: Craig Smith clipped the puck off the rear wall in a race with Caps backliner Justin Schultz. They were teammates for two seasons at the University of Wisconsin. A good bet that Schultz, during Badger practices, would have had to battle against Smith during PP-PK drills.

▪ Goalie Craig Anderson, the winner in Game 1, was Samsonov’s backup for the first time in the series. In Game 3, Pheonix Copley was Samsonov’s backup. Copley and Jeremy Swayman, Rask’s backup for all four starts, were both born in Alaska. It’s believed to be the first time a pair of Alaskan-born tenders have suited up for the same NHL game.

▪ The first three games of the series went to overtime — the first time that’s happened to the Bruins since a Round 1 series in 1933 vs. the Leafs. In ’33, the Bruins won Games 1 and 3, and then dropped the next two, eliminated in Game 5, April 3, 1933, when Maple Leaf Ken Doraty scored at 4:46 of the sixth overtime. The Bruins peppered Toronto tender Lorne Chabot with 89 shots before beginning their long summer vacation.

Advertisement

▪ The Caps began the night with an advantage in lead time of 39:02 vs. 8:47, approaching a 5:1 ratio. The Bruins failed to hold a lead at any time in Games 1 and 3. Headed into Friday night, neither team had worked with anything more than a one-goal lead.

▪ The Caps failed to cash in on two power plays early in the first period, and failed to muster a shot on net with their second. Of their four shots on net in the first period, only one was at even strength.

▪ The Bruins have been doing a better job at getting the puck to David Pastrnak for shot attempts than the Caps have done for Ovechkin. Through the first three games, Pastrnak fired 36 times, landing 19 shots, while Ovie landed 12 of his 25 launches. Both of the star wingers fired seven times in the opening 40:00 in Game 4.

▪ The Caps went very quiet for a long spell after Carl Hagelin landed their fourth shot on Rask with 8:40 gone in the first (their lone even strength shot on net in the period). Their next shot, by Nic Dowd, didn’t come until 7:15 of the second, ending a protracted stretch of 18:35.

Advertisement

▪ Pastrnak and Connor Clifton failed to connect on easy chances 40 seconds apart in the second, each failing to advance the Bruins’ lead from 1-0. Pasta popped one over the net from the right side at 13:13, and Clifton did the same at 13:53 off a feed from DeBrusk.

▪ The Bruins lost the services of defenseman Kevin Millar, possibly to a concussion, when he was dropped in the offensive slot with a high hit by Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov. He was taken to Mass General Hospital for observation.

The refs initially called it a 5-minute major, but then reduced it to a 4-minute roughing after a lengthy video review. Miller was done for the night after logging 8:30 in ice time. Miller missed most of the first period in Game 2 because of a nasty cut that needed repair.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.