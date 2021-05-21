Bruins gain big advantage with Game 4 win over Capitals, take 3-1 series lead

Brad Marchand started the scoring, and goals from David Pastrnak (power play) and Charlie Coyle in the first 1:03 of the third gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead and the first multi-goal lead for either team in the series.

A 4-1 win in Friday night’s Game 4 has the Bruins on the brink of drowning their first-round opponent. They can end the series Sunday in D.C.

The Bruins were flowing and rushing and once the dam finally broke, they flushed the Capitals out of TD Garden.

Marchand’s power play goal was a response to a dirty hit by Dmitry Orlov on Kevan Miller, which sent the rugged Bruins defenseman to the hospital.

The Bruins were in complete control, outshooting their opponent 37-20. They led the takeaways category by a whopping 19-4 margin. They blocked nearly as many shots (17) as Washington put on net. The only goal the Bruins allowed — Alex Ovechkin’s power play goal at 4:54 of the third — was a fluke, eluding Tuukka Rask after the Capitals star broke his stick on a one-timer. The puck bounced off Brandon Carlo in front.

Boston, eating shots and jumping all over puck-carriers, killed 6 of 7 Washington power plays.

The Capitals, looking like their tanks were empty, resorted to the rough stuff throughout. That let the Bruins’ power play get cooking (3 for 5) for the first time this series. Matt Grzelcyk made it 4-1 at 14:50 of the third, pumping home a PP one-timer after Anthony Mantha ran Rask.

Rask, who stopped 19 of 20 shots, was ace-quality, but he was not challenged nearly as much as Ilya Samsonov. The Capitals rookie, who nearly stole Game 3, stopped 33 of 37 shots and had to scramble throughout.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves while David Pastrnak and the Bruins peppered the Washington net with 37 shots. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In the third period, Ovechkin wound up for a slapper from the circle. Pastrnak clocked him from behind. As Ovechkin was on his knees trying to play the puck, Marchand made sure he stayed down.

The Bruins were so far ahead that Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and Connor Clifton played catch in the final minutes on a 6 on 4 penalty kill, trying to set each other up for the empty-netter.

It was the first game in the series that didn’t require overtime, and the first time in 13 postseason meetings dating back to 1998 that either team won by more than a goal.

Game 5 is Sunday night in Washington.

Observations from the game:

▪ Through two periods, the Bruins were up by a goal, yet they were dominating the game. It was their best skating night of the series. They won an overwhelming amount of puck battles with both smarts and strength. That they only led 1-0 after 40 minutes was a bit puzzling.

▪ Mystery over, 1:03 into the third. Pastrnak, 29 seconds into the middle period, ripped one past Samsonov on the power play to make it 2-0. Coyle scored 34 seconds later, following a rebound of a Jake DeBrusk shot high over the bar. DeBrusk alertly tipped it back to the front of the net for the tap-in.

Charlie Coyle (13) wrestles with Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), whose high hit moments earlier knocked Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller from the game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ The Capitals, looking out of gas, tried to antagonize the Bruins throughout. It didn’t benefit them. At 8:00 of the second, Marchand scored on a power play from a dirty Orlov hit on Kevan Miller. Pastrnak, who had a boatload of chances, shot one from the left circle that Marchand, stationed in front, tipped between Samsonov’s pads. It was the 18th shot of the game for the Bruins, who were up 18-5 in that department.

▪ The temperature spiked at 7:27 of the second, when Orlov stepped up and threw his hands at Miller, who had carried the puck into the zone. Miller was down and motionless for a moment as Coyle and the Bruins attacked Orlov. Miller, woozy, went to the dressing room and was later transported to Mass. General Hospital for testing. It wasn’t the most vicious hit by Orlov, the talented Capitals defenseman, but he had a poor angle, was off-balance, and reached for the head.

▪ Outside of two early power plays, Washington went 18:20 without a shot on goal, before Nic Dowd landed one at 7:19 of the second. They were losing their composure. Tom Wilson and Zdeno Chara tackled Chris Wagner on separate plays on the same shift. Garnet Hathaway, who tried to bait Bergeron in the dustup after the Orlov-Miller hit, finally crossed the line with a headlock on Bergeron during a rush up the ice. The Bruins didn’t score on the power play, Pastrnak sailing a one over the net from in tight with Samsonov down.

▪ The Bruins led in shots 23-13 through 40 minutes, and outside of four Capitals power plays (0 for 4, five shots), the visitors registered nearly nothing. Washington went 18:20 without a shot on goal, between the first and second periods, before Dowd landed one at 7:19 of the second.

▪ The Bruins recorded 14 shot blocks through two periods, including six Ovechkin blasts. The Washington sniper landed one shot on goal through 40. A few of his other bullets went into the pads of Carlo, who was left shaking his right hand, and Clifton, who was stickless when he dropped and ate an Ovi bomb.

▪ The PK was brilliant, attacking Washington and denying Ovechkin good looks, but was too busy. The Bruins jumped for a too many men call 49 seconds into the game, following a dazzling opening shift by the Krejci line. Bergeron dumped the puck over the glass. Officials missed a clear high stick by Craig Smith on Nicklas Backstrom.

▪ Samsonov, coming off his 40-save effort, looked like he could steal another one. The Russian rookie, who stopped 18 of 19 shots in OT of Game 3, made eight high-danger saves through two. He also had to shake off something in the second period after Taylor Hall, breaking through the defense at top gear, clipped him on the way by.

Taylor Hall clips Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov, who made one of his 33 saves on the play. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.