Bruins’ Kevan Miller transported to hospital after second-period high hit

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller was transported to a local hospital Friday after a hit by Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov during Boston’s 4-1 Game 4 win at TD Garden.
The Bruins said Miller was undergoing “scans and further evaluation” at the hospital, likely Massachusetts General Hospital.
The hit occurred at 7:27 of the second period. Orlov stepped up on Miller, who had carried the puck into the Washington zone. Orlov reached out with his hands and appeared to strike Miler in the head.
Miller, the rugged 33-year-old veteran, was down and motionless for a moment as the Bruins attacked Orlov in a scrum. Miller was slow to get up and appeared woozy as he left under his own power. Orlov was originally given a major penalty for roughing, which was reduced to a double minor on review.
It wasn’t the most vicious hit by Orlov, the talented Caps defenseman, but he had a poor angle, was off-balance, and reached for the head.
