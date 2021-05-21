Bruins’ Kevan Miller transported to hospital after second-period high hit

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller was transported to a local hospital Friday after a hit by Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov during Boston’s 4-1 Game 4 win at TD Garden.

The Bruins said Miller was undergoing “scans and further evaluation” at the hospital, likely Massachusetts General Hospital.

The hit occurred at 7:27 of the second period. Orlov stepped up on Miller, who had carried the puck into the Washington zone. Orlov reached out with his hands and appeared to strike Miler in the head.