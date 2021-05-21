BU softball’s winning streak snapped in NCAA tournament opener

Boston University took an early lead on Mississippi State in its opening game of the NCAA softball tournament Friday, but the Bulldogs broke through for single runs in the fifth and sixth inning in Stillwater, Okla., ending the Terriers’ 18-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

The four-team, double-elimination regional continues Saturday, with BU (36-3) playing Big South champion Campbell (27-18) at 4:30 p.m. The Camels, in the tournament for the first time since 2009, were mercy-ruled, 10-0, by regional host and top seed Oklahoma State.

BU, regular season and tournament champions of the Patriot League the last three seasons, took a 1-0 lead with three second-inning hits, AJ Huerta-Leipner doubling home Nicole Amodio. Jen Horita, however, was thrown out at the plate on the play, and Mississippi State (34-23) immediately answered the run with a walk and a two-out double in the bottom half.