EMass wrestling: Whitman Hanson’s Damari Goldsmith-Greene headlines Athletes of the Week

Danyel Ayala, Norton — The sophomore heavyweight helped the Lancers stay undefeated (2-0-1), securing a 40-33 Tri-Valley League over rival Ashland by pinning his opponent.

Seamus Doyle, Hingham — The Harbormen are 3-0 and Doyle won both of his matches this week at 160 pounds in wins over Cohasset (59-14) and Silver Lake (51-12).

Damari Goldsmith-Greene, Whitman Hanson — The senior captain picked up his 90th career win on Wednesday with a 10-3 decision at 152 pounds in the Panthers’ 61-15 loss to Patriot League foe Duxbury.